PM Modi Launches 17,500 Crore Projects in Uttarakhand and Announces New Year’s Gift for Haldwani | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 23 projects worth more than 17,500 crore in the Uttarakhands Haldwani. Among these projects is a branch of the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Udham Singh Nagar, where the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone. Prime Minister Modi also addressed a rally in Haldwani, where he announced a New Year's gift for the residents of the district. We bring a diet worth 2,000 crore for the development of the overall infrastructure of Haldwani, for water, sewage, road, parking, street lighting, he said. The Prime Minister also praised the capabilities of the people of Uttarakhand and the projects inaugurated today, saying these will make the next 10 years the decade of Uttarakhand. | # + | According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects cover a wide range of sectors / areas across the state, including irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation and drinking water supply. Among the projects for which the first stones were laid by the Prime Minister is the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project which will be built at a cost of approximately 5,750 crores. This project was first conceived in 1976 and remained on hold for many years. It will irrigate 34,000 hectares of additional land, produce 300 MW of hydroelectricity and supply drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, 'Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Many road projects have also been inaugurated or for which foundation stones have been laid. Among them is an 85-kilometer four-lane Moradabad-Kashipur Road – which will be built at a cost of over 4000 crores; two lanes of the 22 kilometer section of the Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and the 18 kilometer section from Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of an 8-kilometer-long Khatima bypass at Udham Singh Nagar; construction of the national four-lane highway (NH109D) under construction at a cost of over 175 crore. These road projects will improve the connectivity of the Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai region as well as the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. The AIIMS Rishikesh satellite center and the Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh will be constructed at a cost of approximately 500 crore and 450 crore respectively. It will be the second AIIMS in the hill state after Rishikesh which was established in 2012 and will not only help the people of the Kumaon and Terai regions, but also the bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh. Thursday's nomination events come months before the high-stakes assembly elections in Uttarakhand. The ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, which last won the election in 2017, is aiming for a second consecutive victory. The other main candidates in this year's elections are Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

