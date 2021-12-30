Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell verdict as GOP allies celebrate condemnation





Former President Donald Trump has yet to release a public statement regarding the verdict in the trial of disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, although some of his Tory allies have welcomed the outcome.

Maxwell was convicted Wednesday on five of six counts relating to aiding Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of young girls, including conspiracy to commit the sex trafficking of minors.

Trump had not released any statement regarding the guilty verdicts as early as Thursday morning, and no statement has appeared on his official website about it.

Some of the former president’s supporters had weighed in, however, celebrating the guilty verdicts and calling for more accountability.

“Ghislaine Maxwell deserves to rot behind bars for the rest of her life and the public deserves to know everyone involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring,” Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted.

“We deserve to know the whole truth, not just vague legal sketches,” she wrote.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted: “All of Jeffrey Epstein’s network should be made public and his fortune should go to his victims.”

“If the bogus J6 committee can subpoena cell phone data and bank statements from innocent people, Jeffrey Epstein’s entire network should be made public,” she said, referring to the special committee of the House investigating January 6, 2021.

Greene and Boebert are both outspoken allies of the former president.

Ghislaine Maxwell deserves to rot behind bars for the rest of her life and the public deserves to know everyone involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

We deserve to know the whole truth, not just a few vague legal sketches.

– Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 29, 2021

Brigitte Gabriel, founder and president of ACT! for America and a supporter of the former president, wrote: “I don’t just want Ghislaine Maxwell in jail. I want Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Bill Gates investigated afterwards ! “

Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom has denied claims he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that Epstein and Maxwell loaned her to powerful men for sex. Gates had said his encounters with Epstein were a “huge mistake,” while Clinton had traveled on Epstein’s private plane at least nine times in the 1990s.

Gabriel then tweeted: “While Bill Clinton was touring the world with Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump BANNED him from Mar-a-Lago. President Trump did the right thing, Bill Clinton didn’t. . “

Trump is said to have banned Epstein from his Florida resort for punching a club member’s daughter. Trump also traveled on Epstein’s plane seven times during the 1990s, according to flight logs published earlier this month.

Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, who received a presidential pardon from Trump in 2018, tweeted: “The purpose of the #ghislanemaxwell trail appears to have been twofold: 1. To convict clearly guilty Epstein’s pimp Ghislaine Maxwell 2. Protect all the powerful people who were part of the Epstein-Maxwell pedophile ring. I bet Bill Clinton is handing out cocktails tonight! “

Former spokesman for the former president, Liz Harrington, has tweeted year-end statements criticizing President Joe Biden in recent days, including a lengthy statement Wednesday on domestic policy issues. Harrington had not posted any statement about Maxwell on his Twitter account at the time of writing and there was no statement about it on Trump’s website.

At a press conference in July, a reporter asked Trump about Maxwell’s case and whether it could potentially implicate powerful men involved in Epstein.

“I don’t know, I didn’t really follow him too much. I just wish him luck, frankly,” Trump said. “I’ve met her a number of times over the years, especially since living in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is.”

Newsweek has asked Trump’s office for comment.

Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing to discuss new plans to secure the southern border wall on June 30, 2021 in Weslaco, Texas. Trump has so far not released any statement on the verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-silent-ghislaine-maxwell-verdict-gop-allies-celebrate-conviction-jeffrey-epstein-1664282 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos