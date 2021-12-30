China predicts ‘more intense’ struggle with Taiwan, US in 2022





A Chinese official predicted more tensions with Taiwan and “outside forces” in 2022, warning that Beijing could take “resolute action” if its hand is forced. Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, told reporters at the last press conference of the year on Wednesday that the state of relations across the Taiwan Strait would become “more complex and severe. “in the new year. China claims democratic Taiwan is part of its historic territory, but Taiwan claims it is already a functionally independent state, whose citizens have no interest in being ruled from Beijing. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of the ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) was re-elected by a large majority in January 2020 after pledging to maintain the current “status quo” instead of acquiescing to “one country, two systems “of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. “nominal semi-autonomy model – the same system used in Hong Kong. “We do not exclude a more bitter and more intense struggle against provocations for the independence of the DPP and the interference of outside forces,” said Ma, referring to the United States, which is the biggest international backer of the country. Taipei for decades, even after severing official diplomatic relations. recognize Beijing in 1979. “China firmly believes that it has the upper hand and the initiative in the Taiwan Strait,” Ma said at the briefing. He said China will continue to seek “peaceful unification” on both sides of the Strait. “But if the separatist forces for Taiwan independence provoke us, force our hand or even cross a red line, we will be forced to take resolute action,” he said, echoing Xi’s exact words. told President Joe Biden when the two leaders virtually met for a 3.5-hour summit on November 15. Taiwan, a 50-year-old Japanese colony, was abandoned in 1945 at the end of World War II. It was reoccupied by the nationalist government of the Republic of China (ROC), which then moved its capital from mainland China to Taipei in 1949, after its defeat to the Communists of Mao Zedong in the Chinese Civil War. Mao’s People’s Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan or its 23.5 million people who continue to live under the Constitution of the Republic of China. While Beijing refuses to rule out the use of force to seize the island, Taipei is turning to Washington for security guarantees. Despite strong indications from Biden himself, the United States has never openly declared its intention to defend the island from a Chinese attack. Officially, Washington takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan; he considers his status indeterminate. However, US policy has been to ensure that disputes between the two sides of the Strait are only resolved by peaceful means.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/china-predicts-more-intense-struggle-taiwan-us-2022-1664268 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos