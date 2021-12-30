UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson slammed over COVID testing shortage as Omicron cases rise





The UK is experiencing a shortage of COVID tests as millions struggle to receive the test following a massive increase in demand. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of a shortage as he urged people to take rapid COVID tests before going out for New Years Eve, and the Omicron wave has increased demand for lateral flow testing and PCR . As of Wednesday, there were a total of 183,000 confirmed positive cases in the country. According to a report by The Guardian, there were claims that medical professionals could not receive tests. Some Conservative MPs have also demanded responses from government ministers. They claimed tests were hard to come by, with pharmacies across England posting signs that they were out of Lateral Flow Test (LFT) kits, The Guardian reported. Government websites have reported that walk-in PCR testing was not available in some parts of the country, such as Hartlepool, while LFT’s home delivery order was halted by mid-afternoon. Eight million tests made available to pharmacists The UK Health and Safety Agency has recognized an exceptional demand for testing and has reportedly warned consumers not to order more than they need. However, the organization said eight million more tests will be made available to pharmacists before the New Year celebrations begin. Shadow UK Secretary of State for Health and Welfare, Wes Streeting, slammed Prime Minister Johnson’s request for individuals to take side-streams during shortages, saying Boris Johnson appears on TV advising people to get tested when others are struggling to get them. He added that people are trying to do the right thing, follow the government’s own recommendations and test themselves regularly, but they are thwarted by the stupidity of the Conservative government. “Testing for essential workers should be a priority” Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said it is essential that NHS workers have quick access to the tests they need to ensure they can return to work as soon as possible, in accordance with The Guardian report. British Medical Association deputy chairman Dr David Wrigley said in order to keep the NHS running, staff must be able to test regularly for COVID-19, and therefore test supplies for lateral flow for essential workers should be given priority. (Photo: AP)

