Joe Biden must start paying attention to Libya

In Libya, the leader of the free world is absent again:As the world’s attention focuses on Ukraine, Taiwan, and the Middle East, bad things are coming out of Africa. Libya could well be added to this list. National elections are in limbo and America’s leaders once again appear absent from the action.

Why should we care? North Africa is an integral part of the Greater Middle East, and a peaceful and prosperous Middle East is good for America. In the best of all possible worlds, Tunisia, Libya, Morocco and Sudan would be pillars of stability. Algeria would at best keep Algeria’s problems in Algeria. Today, the best of all possible worlds is far away, and Libya is further away than most.

Indeed, Libya is, once again, on life support. Presidential elections should have taken place this month. At the last moment, they were postponed by the Libyan National High Electoral Commission which proposed January 24, 2022 as a possible new date. Frankly, it was no surprise. All the main presidential candidates, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, Khalifa Haftar and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, have faced legal challenges for their candidacy in recent weeks.

But the delay should not improve the situation. All the candidates also carry significant geopolitical baggage.

Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh is favored by Ankara. The current Prime Minister does indeed have strong ties with Turkey. According to Al Jazeera, he is also close to the Muslim Brotherhood, a controversial Islamist organization backed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey used its influence to push for the postponement of the elections. The pro-Erdogan Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah supported the postponement, as did the Libyan High Council of State chaired by Justice and Construction Party member Khalid al-Mishri, who has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and the Turkey. Why does Erdogan appear to support postponing the election? It seems likely that he was concerned that hostile presidential candidates had grown too strong.

Longtime Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is a notorious enemy of the Turkish president. He recently declined a meeting with Turkish officials. In the past, it has been supported by Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have no love for the Muslim Brotherhood. It was also supported by France and Russia.

Paris encouraged Hafter to hamper Italian influence. (Rome recognized and supported the government of national accord, which has fought for years.) Moscow, for its part, aims to consolidate its influence over eastern Libya, as part of its political and military expansion in Africa (especially in the Sahel region). According to al-Mishri, there are still 7,000 fighters from the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group in Libya. All of this support makes Hafter a powerful force, but he remains anathema to many in Libya and most Western governments.

Then there is Muammar Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi. Far from being out of the game, he is popular with young voters as well as those who regret the fall of his father’s regime. Apparently covering their bet on Hafter, the Russians have called for Gaddafi’s reinstatement in the presidential race, after judicial officials ruled him out in November for war crimes.

Turkey’s position on Gaddafi is a bit of a puzzle. Its apparent proximity to Russia would theoretically make this candidate unwelcome to Erdogan. However, according to Al Monitor, Ankara could positively view the dictator’s son as an obstacle to Haftars’ presidential race. Relations between Gaddafi and Hafter appear to be considerably strained.

The three main candidates divide. Whoever wins the election would barely be able to unify the war-torn nation or garner broad international support. The only sure bet is that the solution for a stable future in Libya will not come from the ballot box alone.

The long-standing problem with international engagement is that countries have competing interests and wield enough influence to destabilize the country, but not enough to support a better future for Libyans. In the interests of regional peace, prosperity, and stability, the United States should use its influence to lessen the divisive force of foreign powers.

Whatever the course of internal political developments in Libya, the United States should actively work to put aside support for the presence and influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and Russia. The only capital which fully shares these objectives is Rome. Italy, like the United States, realizes that stabilizing Libya is in its national interest, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is a staunch supporter of Washington. Bidens should team up with Rome and build a coalition of powers in the Greater Middle East interested in peace, stability and prosperity in Libya and elsewhere.