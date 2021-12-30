Podcast host says Michelle Obama could win Donald Trump





On several occasions, former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed her disinterest in running for the presidency of the United States despite multiple appeals from her fans and friends. Obama, lawyer, writer and wife of 44th President Barack Obama is all the rage on social media after podcast host Joe Rogan publicly praised her and said she would win former President Donald Trump if both were running in 2024.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host said he was convinced Mrs. Obama had the potential to defeat Trump. I really believe if Michelle Obama shows up she wins, he says. She is intelligent ; it is articulated; she is the wife of the best president we have had in our lifetime as a representative of intelligent and articulate people. She could win, the podcaster added.

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois on October 31, 2017.

Although she declared her the absolute winner, for Joe, if Michelle Obama accepted some of these policies that destroy businesses in America, that scare people, that would be the only thing that could prevent her from becoming the first woman. president-elect. of the nation.

If somehow she was supporting or showing support for blockages and warrants and all this madness going on, he explained.

Rogan even suggested that Obama could even team up with Vice President Kamala Harris for a double dose of diversity. So Trump can team up with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and become a great team. It’s critical to point out that Vice President Kamala Harris temporarily became Acting President when President Joe Biden was under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy.

To date, none of the aforementioned politicians have officially announced whether or not they will run for president.

Rogans’ heated speech divided social media users, including reporter Stephanie Guerilus, who tweeted that Obama said she was not interested in showing up. Michelle Obama has said more than once that she is not interested in getting involved in politics for herself. She’s not your token, Guerilus wrote. While another person wrote: I agree with you. But do you think she would make a difference if she became president? The fact that she honestly doesn’t want one is exactly why we need her, in my opinion.

