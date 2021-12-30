Politics
Profile of the OJK Boss Candidate Selection Committee, from Sri Mulyani to Chatib Basri
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Nine members of the selection committee or panel for the selection of candidates for the Council of Commissioners Financial Services Authority or OJK was appointed by President Joko Widodo and will soon be in office.
Jokowi names nine jury candidates for boss OJK by presidential decree (Keppres) number 145 / P of 2021 concerning the creation of the selection committee for the selection of candidates for the Council of Commissioners of the OJK for the period 2022-2027. The presidential decree was stipulated on Friday 12/24/2021 and entered into force on the same date.
Jokowi appointed Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati to head the panel, along with a member. Sri Mulyani and eight other members will select candidates for the OJK’s Council of Commissioners for the period 2022-2027, replacing the current ranks of officials whose terms end on July 20, 2022.
“The selection and determination of the candidates for the posts of members of the Council of Commissioners of the OJK are carried out by a selection committee constituted by presidential decree, at least six months before the end of the mandate of the members of the Council of Commissioners of the OJK. OJK. »Written Presidential Decree 145 / P 2021, quoted by Bisnis on Thursday 12/30/2021. ).
The following is a complete profile of the entire selection committee for the selection of candidates for the Council of Commissioners OJK period 2022-2027:
President and member:
Sri Mulyani Indrawati
This State Treasurer previously held the post of Managing Director of the World Bank in 2010. At the national level, Sri Mulyani served as Minister of State for National Development Planning / Bappenas, Acting Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Director of the Institute of Economic and Community Research, Faculty of Economics, University of Indonesia (LPEM) .FEUI).
Member:
Perry warjiyo
Perry has been Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI) since 2018, after becoming the sole prime candidate for President Joko Widodo. Perry continued his career at the central bank until in 2005 he became Director of the BI Macroprudential Policy Department, and then in 2007 was appointed Executive Director of the South East Asia Voting Group (SEAVG).
Kartika Wirjoatmodjo
Kartika, who is colloquially called Tiko, is the Deputy Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN) who previously served as CEO of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. He started his career as a banker at Bank Mandiri, then moved on to CEO of Indonesia Infrastructure Finance, until the position of Managing Director of the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS).
Suahsil nazara
Suahasil is the Deputy Minister of Finance who is also a professor at FE UI. He was vice-president of the Supervision for the implementation of regional self-government (KPPOD), coordinator of the policy working group at the secretariat of the national team for the acceleration of poverty reduction (TNP2K ) and member of the national economic committee.
Dody Budi Waluyo
Dody is currently BI’s Deputy Governor, previously holding various positions where he began his career. In addition to BI, Dody has been a member of G20, BIS, IMF and World Bank working groups in the monetary and financial sector; Adviser to the Executive Director of the Southeast Asia Voting Group Office, IMF, United States of America.
Augustin Prasetyantoko
Agustinus is the Chancellor of Atma Jaya Catholic University (Unika). Previously, he was Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration and Communication Studies and Director of the Community Research and Development Institute (LPPM) Atma Jaya Unika, then became a research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Oxfam, Business Watch Indonesia and the Center for Financial Policy Studies.
Mohammed Chatib Basri
Chatib, affectionately called Dede, is a senior lecturer at FE UI and is also currently Chairman-Commissioner / Independent Commissioner of Bank Mandiri (BMRI). He was Minister of Finance, Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) and consultant to various international institutions.
It’s Warsito
Ito is an economist and commissioner of the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI). Previously, he was Managing Chairman of PT Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), Managing Chairman of PT Bahana Sekuritas and Managing Chairman of PT Bahana Pembinaan Usaha Indonesia (BPUI).
Julien noor
Julian is the Chairman-Commissioner / Independent Commissioner of PT Reasuransi Indonesia Utama (Persero) or IndonesiaRe. His professional background in the insurance industry includes the former independent commissioner of PT Asuransi Jasindo, the chairman and managing director of PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika Tbk., The executive director of the Indonesian General Insurance Association (AAUI) and the deputy director of Indonesian Insurance Training Institute (LPAI).
