Secret threat report names everyone except angry Donald Trump voters





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

On December 30, just a week before January 6, the FBI, along with the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center, released an intelligence report titled “The Diverse DVE Landscape Likely To Persist.” DVE refers to domestic violent extremists.

The report, shared exclusively with Newsweek, made no mention of the election or Donald Trump. No mention was made of the impact of COVID. No mention was made of the two post-election protests that had already taken place in Washington DC on November 24 and December 12, nor of any threats to come. In fact, the focus was not on the national capital at all.

The report covered all the bases but did not focus on any. It’s a mishmash of distorted acronyms, codes to neutrally describe what intelligence agencies saw as threats on the American battlefield, but be careful not to explicitly label a group. White supremacists were called Racially Motivated Violent Extremists (RMVE). There were also Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists (AGAAVE), Anarchist Violent Extremists (AVE), Militia Violent Extremists (MVE) and Sovereign Citizen Violent Extremists (SCVE). Others were mentioned, some with and without acronyms: Abortion-Related Violent Extremists, Animal Rights / Environmental Violent Extremists, and Puerto Rican National Violent Extremists.

Crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC, to protest the Electoral College’s ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

The characteristic common to all of this was the term “extremist”. Yet the December 30 report offered no explicit definition of precisely what an extremist was. Domestic violent extremists have been described as “individuals[s] based and operating primarily in the United States or its territories without the direction or inspiration of a foreign terrorist group or other foreign power that seeks to pursue political or social objectives in whole or in part through illegal acts by force or violence.

A government definition of extremism is hard to come by. The Department of Justice’s definitive bible on the subject, “Investigation of Terrorism and Criminal Extremism: Terms and Concepts,” never defines, not in 120 pages, what extremism means. Neither has the new “Report on Combating Extremist Activities in the Ministry of Defense”, released this month. It simply says that members of the armed forces are not allowed to participate in “extremist activities” which include “unlawful force, unlawful violence or other unlawful means of depriving individuals of their rights under the Constitution of the United States. United States or United States laws. “The Pentagon says that includes supporting“ the overthrow of the government ”and“ goals that are political, religious, discriminatory or ideological. ”That’s a pretty broad spectrum.

Few would dispute that those who seek to achieve their political goals “through unlawful acts of force or violence” should be the subject of the attention of federal law enforcement agencies, but without a definition of extremism, and with such a broad category of very different individuals and individuals. groups that fall under the umbrella of domestic violent extremists, it’s no wonder the FBI struggled so hard to pay attention to the many Americans who openly threatened violence before January 6.

Retired FBI senior executive, who spoke to Newsweek on condition that his name not be used because he fears retaliation from the same extremists he is talking about, says he sees two major constraints on the Bureau’s efforts in matters of domestic terrorism. First, he says, there is too much emphasis on organized groups and conspiracy – a legacy of organized crime, and then al-Qaeda’s emphasis on foiling and dismantling groups.

Second, he says, the federal government has stuck to the proper protocol of even tracking or monitoring free speech while looking for possible threats. The Dec. 30 report, for example, was careful to note that not all extremists are inclined to violence, saying the protest protected by the “First Amendment” was neither predicate nor for attention itself. federal government nor for further investigation by the FBI.

“I understand that people can be skeptical that the FBI actually protects civil liberties, but in the office today, that is more true than false,” said the FBI official. “Yes, there have been many historical examples of overshoot, [but] this level of care also applies to the right and the left. “

A police officer walks up to protesters shaking a fence as supporters of Donald Trump stage a “Stop the Steal” protest on November 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia has completed the manual ballot recount that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Megan Varner / Getty Images

The FBI said in its 2021 Domestic Terrorism Report to Congress: “Under FBI policy and federal law, no investigative activity can be based solely on First Amendment activity, or on First Amendment activity. apparent or real race, ethnic origin, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation. , or the gender identity of the individual or group. The FBI does not investigate, collect, or retain information about U.S. nationals for the sole purpose of monitoring First Amendment activities. “

The executive said that after Jan. 6, with domestic terrorism being a national problem and with more emphasis on stopping attacks, previous constraints may relax. But he still thinks that focusing on groups – Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, etc. – and to imagine that these groups are more powerful than they are, obscures the individuals and their actions which must be detected and stopped.

Even after January 6, FBI Director Christopher Wray described the same vague image of threat as the December 30 report when testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committees. Despite everything that had happened, he still considered Local Violent Extremists (HMVEs) – that is, “individuals radicalized here at home by jihadist ideologies espoused by foreign terrorist organizations like ISIS and al-Qaeda. “- as the number one priority of the Bureau.

HMVEs are not to be confused with DVEs, but they are mixed up in a way that suggests the two are equivalent. Both HMVEs (foreign influences) and DVEs (not influenced by foreigners), said FBI Director Wray, have in common that the greatest real threat comes from so-called “lone wolves”.

According to Wray, the Bureau “fights isolated domestic violent extremists radicalized by personalized grievances ranging from racial and ethnic biases to anti-government, anti-authority sentiments to conspiracy theories.”

Wray previously told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that “over the past year we have observed activity that has led us to assess the potential for an increase in violent extremist activity during legal protests taking place in communities across the United States ”.

The FBI says that in response to these threats, it wrote 12 official intelligence reports in 2020 regarding potential domestic terrorism. In 2019, the FBI produced 15 reports related to domestic terrorism. (Each year, the FBI produces approximately 1,000 intelligence products related to domestic terrorism.) In late August 2020, according to Wray, the FBI released an analytical report “informing our partners that EVDs with partisan political grievances were likely to pose an increased threat. linked to the 2020 elections.

“In this product, we noted that DVE responses to the election outcome might not occur until after the election and might be based on potential or anticipated policy changes,” Wray said. In December 2020, he said, the FBI also contributed to an in-depth product from the Department of Homeland Security Intelligence, which said the diverse landscape of the DVE “would likely persist due to lingering grievances.”

It would be obvious to any observer. The FBI, in its official intelligence reports, appears to have completely missed the signs.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Judiciary Committee’s oversight hearing on the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Photo

“The FBI and our federal, state and local partners have collected and shared relevant intelligence and information related to public safety in preparation for the various events scheduled,” Jan. 6, Wray said. But there is no evidence that this sharing had an impact, according to the testimony of many officials of the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Last September alone, Wray told Congress how “the threat” has changed 20 years after the attacks on the Pentagon and the World Trade Center. “It was September 11, after all,” he said, “that turned the FBI into an agency focused on threat disruption.”

But when a national threat and catastrophic event arose in late 2020, FBI bureaucrats not only didn’t disrupt it, they didn’t even see it coming.

