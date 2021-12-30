Pakistan, India move closer to Afghan wheat transit deal: report: The Tribune India





Islamabad, December 30

India has provided a list of Afghan contractors and truck drivers to the Pakistani government who would transport Indian shipment of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid, as the two neighbors move closer finalization of the agreement, a press article said on Thursday. .

The two countries have agreed to the terms, and the wheat shipment will begin once Pakistan approves the list of Afghan contractors and drivers, the Express Tribune reported.

In October, India announced 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat for Afghanistan as humanitarian aid and asked Pakistan to ship the food grains through the Wagah border.

At present, Pakistan only allows Afghanistan to export goods to India, but does not allow any other bilateral trade through the border crossing.

However, Imran Khan’s government made an exception to this rule during the first meeting of the Apex Committee of the new Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell last month, when it announced that Pakistan would allow India. to send wheat to this war-torn country via its territory.

Pakistan said, however, that the decision was taken taking into account the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and should not serve as a precedent for a future transshipment.

Pakistan had initially suggested that the transport of wheat be carried out under the banner of the United Nations.

But the Indian government has made a counter-offer, suggesting that the shipment be carried out in Afghan or Indian trucks, according to the report.

After Islamabad approved the proposal, sources said Pakistani authorities began the process of verifying the list of Afghan contractors and drivers sent by India, the report added.

The two countries have agreed to join hands at a time when Afghanistan is in desperate need of international assistance since the Taliban regime took power in August this year.

According to UN estimates, nearly 23 million Afghans face severe food shortages, and up to 3.2 million children are at risk of malnutrition.

The UNDP has warned that 97 percent of Afghans will fall below the poverty line by June next year if action is not taken.

Earlier this month, Pakistan hosted the extraordinary conference of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), during which it was agreed that a humanitarian trust fund would be established to relief measures in Afghanistan. PTI

