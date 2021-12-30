PM Modi wanted BJP and PCN to meet in Maha to form government in 2019: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted the BJP and PCN to meet in Maharashtra to form government in 2019, but told the prime minister that “it was not Not possible”. Reacting to Pawar’s comments, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, whose party shares power with the PCN and the Maharashtra Congress, said on Thursday that after the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP was desperate to power and ready to hold anyone’s hand for it.

Raut also said they knew who was talking to whom and therefore the BJP had failed in its “attempt” to form a government in the state. After the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019, the Shiv Sena parted ways with its longtime ally BJP over the issue of sharing the post of chief minister. The party led by Uddhav Thackeray then forged an alliance with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. At an event hosted by the Marathi daily ‘Loksatta’ on Wednesday, Pawar was asked if, in discussions after the 2019 state polls, he told Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah that NCP and BJP could unite if the latter replaced Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

To this, Pawar said it is true that he and Prime Minister Modi have had meetings. “It was his wish that we (NCP and BJP) get together. However, I went into his (PM) ‘s office and told him that it was not possible. I told him that we did not want to keep it in the dark. Our stand is different, “said Pawar.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s reaction to his response, Pawar said Modi asked him to “think it over”. Pawar said that after the Maharashtra assembly elections, for almost 90 days, the government had not been formed. With this proposal, Prime Minister Modi might have thought that by doing this (aligning with the NCP) a stable government could be formed in the state, he said.

Asked about his view that the BJP, which targeted the NCP for various alleged scams during election campaigns, had asked for help from the same party, Pawar said he would not say the BJP had asked for help. of the NCP. He also said that after the Maharashtra assembly elections, in several meetings between Congress and the NCP, bitterness between the leaders of the two parties increased. “Maybe the BJP leaders thought it was possible to take advantage of this situation, and that’s what they tried to explore,” he said. Pawar also recalled his only statement after the 2019 state election – that if Fadnavis ran out of MPs to form the government, the NCP would give it serious thought – “further widened the gap between the Shiv Sena and the BJP” .

After that, the Shiv Sena was sure BJP leader Fandavis would take a step. Notably, before the MVA came to power, Fadnavis was sworn in as CM in a silent early morning ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, with Ajit Pawar of the NCP as his deputy for sure. However, Fadnavis resigned as CM four days later.

Meanwhile, reacting to Pawar’s comments, Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut claimed that in 2019 the BJP was “desperate” for power and therefore was ready to “hold hands with anybody “. If Sharad Pawar is saying this, it must be true because Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Pawar to claim power in Maharashtra, Raut told reporters in Nashik. There was transparency between us (allies of the MVA). We knew who was talking to whom and therefore the BJP was unsuccessful in its attempt to form a government in Maharashtra, ”he said. power) and as a result, Ajit Pawar later returned (into the fold of the NCP), Raut said.

