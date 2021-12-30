Boris Johnson does not deserve praise for not locking England – thanks to MPs | United Kingdom | News





Matthew de Bolton has led a brutal search against Prime Minister Boris Johnson, claiming the Prime Minister does not deserve the credit of the British for not putting the country on lockdown. But instead he thinks Tory MPs are true unsung heroes who deserve everyone's applause for doing their best to prevent England from plunging into yet another nationwide lockdown before the year is out. He said they made sure that the British were not taken freedom at such an exciting time of year with a lot to celebrate. Boltonian Matthew has hinted that if he hadn't faced so much internal opposition Mr Johnson might have followed the rest of UK strategy by plunging England and UK into a kind of lockdown following the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. But with Mr Johnson understood to be already on borrowed time as Prime Minister and leader of the Tory Party, he couldn't afford another clash with his Tories, which could have marked the end of his era. Speaking to presenter Nick De Bois on talkRADIO, Matthew then attacked the media for portraying Mr Johnson as England's Christmas and New Year's savior, which he says is clearly not the case. He said: The media is twisting it again, the decision vote, the vote not to lock. JUSTIN Usain Bolt smokes! "Footballers are put in one box" and cannot speak on important issues It was not Boriss' decision! It was the 101 MPs who kept Boris from a foreclosure, let's not give Boris credit when he doesn't deserve it. If it is owed to the credit, I am happy to give it the credit. But let us pay tribute to the deputies who defended freedom. But while he would like Mr Johnson to clear his office, he doesn't think Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel have what it takes to follow in his footsteps, lambasting the latter for his inability to fight knife crime. READ MORE 'Lost our vote' Sturgeon triggers furious backlash against Covid borders as Scots turn on FM What did Rishi do? What did Priti Patel do? We can't even stop knife crime. Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic in Milton Keynes yesterday, Mr Johnson revealed that the "overwhelming majority" of people filling hospitals are not reinforced. He said: I'm sorry to say this, but the overwhelming majority of people who find themselves in intensive care in our hospitals right now are people who are not being boosted. I have spoken to doctors who say the numbers reach 90% of people in intensive care who are not boosted. If you are not vaccinated, you are eight times more likely to be hospitalized. So this is the right thing to do. "It's very, very important. "Be empowered by yourself and enjoy the New Year with discernment and prudence.

