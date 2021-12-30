Pakistani government approves IMF-mandated supplementary budget





ISLAMABAD, Dec. 30 (Reuters) – The Pakistani government on Thursday approved a supplementary budget that includes ending sales tax exemptions and collecting new duties as part of fiscal tightening measures to secure funding from the Fund international monetary policy (IMF).

The IMF approval is also a crucial approval for the Pakistani economy, which is grappling with external and current account deficits, a depreciating currency, struggling foreign exchange reserves and rising inflation.

IMF agreed last month to revive stalled $ 6 billion bank

funding program, but demanded further fiscal tightening and central bank autonomy from Pakistan before the next tranche could be approved. Read more

The IMF’s executive board meets on January 12 to approve the tranche.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government will need the support of its allies in parliament to secure a simple majority and pass the budget bill.

The government aims to raise billions of rupees by removing sales tax exemptions so that all sectors pay a flat rate of 17%, collect new duties and revise the tax collection target, officials said.

Removing sales tax exemptions would bring in 343 billion rupees ($ 1.93 billion), said Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, adding that he negotiated this against IMF demand to cut 700 billion rupees exemptions.

“We have done nothing that will weigh on the poor,” he said at a press conference after the budget was tabled in parliament following its approval by the cabinet, amidst chanting opposition parliamentarians anti-government slogans.

Parliament will debate and vote on the bill in the coming days.

Tarin said tax exemptions would largely be removed from imported luxury items.

Tarin also introduced separate legislation to give central autonomy.

The autonomy bill has not yet been made public, but officials say it will give the central bank independent powers to control price stability, monetary policy decisions and a guaranteed mandate for its governor.

Soaring food and energy prices have put Khan under increasing pressure in recent months as household bills have sparked growing anger among the middle classes, which had provided his government’s main base of support.

($ 1 = 177.9700 Pakistani rupees)

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

