India imposes tougher rules to prevent spread of COVID-19, leaders hold mass rallies

A woman reacts as a health worker takes a swab sample from her to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a train station in Ahmedabad, India on December 29, 2021. REUTERS / Amit Dave

MUMBAI / NEW DELHI, December 30 (Reuters) – Indian authorities on Thursday began imposing strict rules to prevent mass gatherings during New Years parties and public places to fight a spike in COVID infections- 19, even as the main leaders held large political rallies.

Nighttime curfews have been imposed in all major towns and restaurants ordered to limit clientele.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah presided over public rallies in the northern states with footage from the events showing thousands of people gathered on open grounds to hear their speeches.

Last week, an Indian court urged Modi’s government to suspend political rallies and election campaigns in election-related states amid the growing number of cases of Omicron, a variant of COVID-19.

State assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, home to more than 220 million people, are a key battleground for Modi and opposition parties due to its size and the performance of political parties which will be a barometer for the national elections of 2024.

The final polling dates have not yet been declared, but all political parties have launched their campaigns, in defiance of social distancing standards.

The country has reported 13,154 new cases of COVID-19 and 268 deaths in the past 24 hours, the federal health ministry said, with urban centers reporting a big jump.

Cases of infection with the Omicron variant have risen to 961 across India.

Police in the financial capital Mumbai have banned public gatherings of five or more residents until Jan. 7, as they saw a sharp rise in the number of cases with 2,510 infections, the biggest daily increase since May, the officials said. local authorities.

“We see that the social gatherings are going on unrestricted with people flouting all social distancing standards… we are doing our best to control the spread of the virus,” said Rajesh Tope, the Minister of Health for the United States. Western state. of Maharashtra of which Mumbai is the capital.

Tope said the next 48 hours are critical for authorities to prevent an escalation of new cases of COVID-19.

As the government in the capital New Delhi has closed cinemas, schools and gymnasiums, the head of state, Arvind Kejriwal, held a public rally on Thursday to celebrate the victory in the local elections in the nearby city of Chandigarh.

An Indian newspaper, Mint, quoted Paul Kattuman, a professor at the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge, who has developed a COVID-19 India tracker, as saying that new infections will start to rise in a few days, possibly this week.

“It is likely that India will experience a period of explosive growth in everyday cases and that the phase of intense growth will be relatively short,” Kattuman said.

India has stepped up vaccine distribution by approving Merck’s COVID-19 pill and two other vaccines for emergency use.

Asia’s third-largest economy has already said it will allow COVID-19 booster shots for part of its population.

Emergency approvals come at a time when action is being taken to increase the oxygen supply and hospital beds.

But an ongoing strike by thousands of young doctors has increased pressure on fragile health infrastructure.

“We continue the agitation,” said Dr Manish, president of the Federation of Resident Physicians of India, which uses only one name.

“If (COVID-19) cases are increasing, then how does the government plan to deal with the situation without these doctors in hospitals?

