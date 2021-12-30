Donald Trump Says US President Joe Biden Joins ‘China Cover-Up’ By Not Further Investigating Origins Of COVID | Latin post





Former US President Donald Trump has criticized US President Joe Biden for failing to launch an investigation into the origins of COVID, saying Biden is surrendering to the pandemic and joining “the China cover-up.”

Trump had praised his administration’s COVID response, noting that he had handled the pandemic “exceptionally well,” according to the Newsweek report.

Trump said in a recent interview with Fox News that it was “so obvious” that the virus had escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan.

In May, Trump said he had “very little doubt” that the virus came from a lab and jokingly told Fox Nation host Dan Bongino that he no longer needed the virus. use the word “potentially” when referring to theory, according to a Forbes report.

The former president continued to say that the Biden administration has continuously refused to hold China accountable for its role in the spread of the virus, which has turned into a deadly pandemic.

Trump further claimed that Biden failed as president and surrendered to the virus. He noted that the president had broken his promise to the American people, which is to end the pandemic “once and for all”.

He then suggested that Biden be removed from his post.

Biden criticized Beijing for withholding critical information since the start of the pandemic after examining the intelligence community’s inconclusive origins in August.

Biden said at the time that Chinese officials had “worked to prevent international members” and people in the global public health community from gaining access to it.

COVID Origins Intelligence Report

The IC noted in August that it was divided over the exact origin of the COVID pandemic.

In their unclassified report, they wrote that all agencies evaluated two possible hypotheses, one being natural exposure to an infected animal and the other being a laboratory-related incident.

The office of the director of national intelligence compiled the report, which noted that the virus was not developed as a biological weapon, according to the CNBC News report.

The report also said the intelligence community could not come to a more definitive conclusion unless it receives more information.

Biden said his allies will continue to pressure China to reveal more about what happened when COVID started to spread.

Meanwhile, White House chief medical adviser Dr.Anthony Fauci has come under scrutiny during a hearing into allegations that the National Institutes of Health supported winning the functional research in Wuhan, China.

Senator Rand Paul asked Fauci if the NIH had funded research on gain-of-function on coronaviruses in China, which Fauci rejected the claims in June.

Fauci said the NIH never and “does not now fund research into office gain” in Wuhan, according to the New York Times report.

However, the NIH admitted in October funding said bat coronavirus research in China after Fauci repeatedly rejected the claims.

NIH Senior Deputy Director Lawrence A. Tabak wrote in a letter that the New York-based nonprofit Ecohealth’s “limited experiment” tested whether the bat coronavirus spike protein was capable to bind to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model, according to a New York Post report.

After the urgency of the NIH letter, Paul tweeted, “I told you so” wasn’t enough to cover it up.

WATCH: President Donald Trump suspects coronavirus outbreak originates from Chinese lab, offers no evidence – from CNBC Television

