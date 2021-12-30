Politics
Towards 2022: Russia: proven relations with widening horizons | World news
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India on December 6 for a total of 250 minutes due to his personal relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That he chose to come to India personally, especially at a time when the coronavirus pandemic was raging in Russia, is testament to his commitment to the bilateral relationship. He could, after all, have organized a virtual summit with Prime Minister Modi, as he has done twice this year with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
This is all the more relevant as HT learns that Putin reassured India that Russia’s relations with the country were still important (and warm) despite the growing closeness between his country and China.
Indeed, Russia is as close to China as India is to the United States, and it is believed that the two countries have decided to focus only on bilateral relations and not leave any third parties (read China and the United States) sully decades of stable and regular relations. reliable friendship. And while Modi and Putin may have different perceptions of global issues, they have decided to put them aside and focus only on a stronger bilateral relationship.
Putin’s visit coincided with the start of delivery of two S-400 air defense systems from Russia to India much needed for India’s security, especially because the Chinese PLA has deployed the same ones. systems on the western and eastern sectors of the real control line. The acquisition of the S-400 system was the necessity of the moment as the PLA militarizes all of the ALC, and India cited national interest as the justification for its purchase, which was considered by some as an affront to the United States and also risk being affected by the CATSAA sanctions.
The point is that in recent decades Russia has supplied the same systems to India as to China, whether they are Su-30 MKI planes or Sovremenny-class destroyers. It is now ready to offer the S-500 system under development to both countries. But while much of the Indian military is equipped with Russian equipment, the Modi government is keen to diversify this relationship into energy and trade rather than staying focused solely on defense.
The idea in New Delhi is that the era of the India-Russia hardware buyer-seller relationship needs to be redefined and broadened so that bilateral trade increases and Russia plays an important role in energy security needs. from India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally invested in relations with President Putin as he needs to correct Moscow’s tilt towards Beijing due to US / Western pressure on Russia. And with the United States, Russia and China taking conflicting positions, India plans to expand its political engagement with powers such as the United Arab Emirates and Australia where there is a convergence on strategic interests.
With the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the two countries are on the same wavelength in the face of the threat of Islamic radicalization and terrorism, especially since the Central Asian republics are in the crosshairs. Russia is comfortable with India reaching out to the Central Asian republics, and the two countries can unite to prevent the spread of an ultra-conservative ideology in those liberal countries.
It helps that Indo-Russian relations are tested and not defined by the ruling political party on Raisina Hill.
