De-platform Donald Trump: one of CNN’s 10 best media reports in 2021





Chartbeat’s “Most Engaging Stories” list of the year is a window into what we picked for 2021. Over 30 of the 110 titles are about Donald Trump or members of his family. Only 8 of the headlines relate to President Biden, and most of them involve Trump as well.

Story # 1 was Amy Gardner’s Jan. 3 scoop for The Washington Post with audio of Trump’s hour-long call with Brad Raffensperger. The appeal was a key part of Trump’s coup attempt.

“Another four of the top 10 were linked to the Jan. 6 insurgency,” said Rick Edmonds of Poynter. “The highest ranked story about President Biden and his returning administration was ranked 52nd.”

“Covid-19 did not match the level of interest generated by Trump but was represented” on the list, Edmonds added. “Second on Chartbeat’s list was a story, edited over the year by Stat infectious disease reporter Helen Branswell, comparing the top three vaccines.” The stories about Gabby Petito, the “Rust” shooting and several killings were also highly rated. But if I had to single out one theme, it’s that the aftermath of the Trump presidency dominated during Biden’s first year.

Axios analyzed the year in a different way, using data from Google Trends. “Overall,” Stef W. Kight noted, “most of the major events or issues this year have only managed to hold America’s attention for a week or two.”

The ten best media stories of 2021

Since it’s time for the annual review, what were the 10 best media stories of 2021? What exactly is a media story? Here is my imperfect shot of a list:

– Bold reporting from Afghanistan: As the Taliban encroached on Kabul and the US withdrawal became chaotic, journalists became the eyes and ears of the world. Western news organizations have also become de facto rescuers of hundreds of Afghan residents who have aided their news operations for decades. I interviewed one of them, Mohammad, on the “Reliable Sources” show last Sunday; he now lives in Atlanta and works as a researcher for the international office of CNN. For the safety of his family, we have not shared his last name. Mohammad expressed his thanks for his “second life” and stressed that the suffering in Afghanistan is deep. – Setbacks for press freedom: the head of the outgoing Committee to Protect Journalists, Joel Simon, told me that some media professionals are still trying to leave Afghanistan, “but the situation on the ground is gloomy and there are very few prospects for journalists who have been left out. behind. “More broadly, the record for press freedom around the world is ‘grim,’ said Simon, with setbacks from Hong Kong to Belarus. Governments are fighting ‘over who controls the news’ battles. , did he declare.

– Distort Donald Trump: Twitter permanently banned the president just two days after the Capitol uprising. As Trump screamed for censorship, social media CEOs struggled to figure out where to draw the line.

– Denial of 1/6 of the GOP media: it started the very night of the riot. The Big Lie led to the Big Denial – desperate attempts to erase the violent reality of the coup attempt. The pro-Trump media sowed conspiracy theories and barely covered the real news about the aftermath of the insurgency or the new efforts to overthrow state-level democracy. Voting tech companies have sued and tried to hold liars to account. – The vaccine disinformation divide: Reliable information about Covid-19 vaccines has helped people get vaccinated and protect themselves, but the anti-vaccine lies have gone viral and distorted public discourse. Right-wing figures like Tucker Carlson, who cemented his No.1 status at Fox, have taken conspiracy theories from the margins and moved them to the mainstream. Media figures who claim to respect their audiences are actually putting them at undue risk.

– Streaming strategies: Hollywood giants have increasingly invested in streaming content in an epic race to catch up with Netflix. Streaming was at the center of AT & T’s deal to create WarnerMedia, including CNN, and combine it with Discovery. This was also the subject of Amazon’s deal for MGM.

Also included in the Top 10 list for this CNN video: “Woke wars”, the growth of Substack, Oprah’s explosive interview with Prince Harry and Megan Markle, TV news turnover and files Facebook. If I could add one more, it would be about TikTok’s extraordinary growth and the app’s excellent rabbit hole reporting.

More media snapshots in 2021

President Biden has restored daily media briefings and other standards, although it is much less accessible than many journalists wanted. His first year in office has been distorted and reshaped by Covid-19. Outside the United States, his administration is committed to supporting pro-democracy media.

Trump was not in power but not out of sight. He, his family members and his allies dominated the right-wing media. Lara Trump and Kayleigh McEnany have joined Fox. Other boosters vied for time on Newsmax and OAN. Fox remained the beating heart of GOP media, with Newsmax far behind in ratings. Rush Limbaugh’s death sparked a conservative media war between radio stations. Tech startups have sought to harness far-right energy, but with limited success. Trump has said he will launch a massive media platform, and time will tell if he ever will.

All cable news channels have made post-election calendar changes. Brianna Keilar appeared on CNN’s morning show. Greg Gutfeld won a late night hour on Fox. Lou Dobbs was ousted from Fox Business. Juan Williams has left “The Five”. Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN. Brian Williams has left MSNBC. Rachel Maddow has renewed her contract with NBC, but will be leaving her Daily Show in early 2022. Chris Wallace has moved from Fox to CNN +, which will launch in early 2022.

The Washington Post has hired Sally Buzbee to succeed Marty Baron. Then Julie Pace replaced Buzbee as editor-in-chief of The AP. Kim Godwin took over from James Goldston on ABC News. Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon have been named co-directors of CBS News and Stations. Many of the nominations were “firsts,” signaling new diversity in major newsrooms. When it comes to entertainment, every major media company has invested in a streaming arsenal. Discovery launched Discovery +. ViacomCBS launched Paramount +. Netflix continued to dominate. David Zaslav, dubbed “Hollywood’s most prominent power player,” touted his vision for Warner Bros. Discovery. Bob Iger made his exit. “Jeopardy!” fucked up succession planning. The Justice Department intervened to block the purchase of Simon & Schuster by Penguin Random House. Alden Global Capital bought the Tribune newspapers, then stepped for Lee. BuzzFeed has gone public. Vox Media and Group Nine were looking for a ladder. Ozy Media has become a punchline. Facebook has become Meta. Jack Dorsey handed Twitter to Parag Agrawal. TikTok has exploded. The clubhouse has vanished. And there was so much more.

Number one

– ABC’s “World News Tonight with David Muir” has been the most-viewed daily newscast in the United States, averaging 8.2 million viewers to date.

– Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the largest cable news show, averaging 3.2 million viewers.

– According to Amazon, the top-selling new book of the year was “American Marxism” by Mark Levin.

– CNN ranked as the # 1 digital news destination, according to ComScore.

– Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny was the world’s most listened to artist on Spotify.

– The highest grossing film in the country was “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

The disinfo in 2021: the overlapping disbelief

“Last December”, the first Covid vaccine was authorized. “Less than a month later,” the Capitol was ransacked. “In 2021, these two events became the basis for a torrent of disinformation in Americans’ social media feeds,” Daniel Funke wrote for USA Today. Funke has rounded up some of the year’s most notable fact checks. It is striking to think about how disbelief in election results and vaccine mistrust are linked, and then to wonder why.

More reading and viewing

– I bet you forgot some of what happened in the last 12 months. I know I have! Here is the chronological list of major events from CNN. – For this year-end episode of the “Trusted Sources” podcast, Oliver Darcy discussed 2021’s Biggest Stories at the Intersection of Media, Politics, Business and Culture, from Facebook Papers to ” plot country “from Fox, from” Jeopardy! “to job changes. – AP’s Julie Pace and Reuters’ Alessandra Galloni, both of whom have been appointed to senior positions in 2021, told me about the best stories of the year, the impact of the pandemic on the news, threats to democracy and more. Look at part one and part two. – Here’s another way to gauge engagement: Pocket shared a list of the most saved stories by its users in 2021. “There’s a name for the Blah you feel: it’s called Languishing”, per Adam Grant, was No.1. – “The presidential election, the pandemic and the racial calculation were stories that sparked intense media interest and engagement in 2020. To a large extent, 2021 represented the inevitable hangover,” wrote David Bauder of the AP. – Tom Jones spoke about “the best and the worst news media in 2021” for Poynter. – Longform’s Best of the Year List is an exceptional collection of in-depth journalism. – NBC Smart Quiz: Did These News Events Happen in 2020 or 2021? A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. You can register for free here.

