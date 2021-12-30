Farid sells cold coconut milk at a small street store in Jakarta, in the central district of Menteng. He made it out, he said, and his wife was working as a part-time teacher, otherwise they couldn’t have children. Farid has vehemently opposed the impending end of President Djokovic’s fuel subsidies, an expensive way to control the cost of living in Indonesia for years:

“My low income is difficult for me because everything in everyday life, as transportation costs go up, the price goes up. For those with more money, that’s okay. “

At petrol stations in Indonesia, a liter of gasoline costs 6,500 rupees, which is equivalent to 40 euro cents, which is 40% cheaper than the actual market price.

Djokovic, the next president who has been admired by many, is now a reality. He needs the money to keep his election promises and provide free education and, most importantly, a free health care system. Jayati Hanan, political scientist at the University of Jakarta:

From an economic point of view, subsidizing fuel is completely wrong, and at the end of the day it’s not good for people because the money is nowhere to be found, but it must be used where it is now. For.

Djokovic represents modern, democratic and economically prosperous Indonesia, and Jakarta’s stock market has improved dramatically since his election – but Djokovic needs to assert his position first. He did not have a majority in parliament, he had to form a coalition and therefore compromise. He must show that he can do what he promised everyone to fight corruption. Jayati Hanan:

“At least he doesn’t carry a political burden. He wasn’t part of the old ruling elite. As the mayor of Solo and governor of Jakarta, he has proven that he truly fights against corruption. He can hold on. his promise.

Joko Widodo, presidential candidate for the Indonesian archipelago of 250 million people, said:

“We will no longer have an empty space where corruption can thrive. For example, we will make all cash flow transparent through e-budget, where everything is online, reducing the possibilities for manipulation.

Political expert Jayati Hanan believes Djokovic’s presidency is a promise for the future, but it is a test of uncertain results:

“It is now our choice, at the risk of being caught by the public, that the public pressure and punish Djokovic for not keeping his promise.”

In the street, this test is controversial. Djokovic won almost six percentage points, with a rather slim majority. Barry is a courier, a low-income man who chooses his opponent, Probo Supiando, a strong man who promises to represent the former Indonesian generals:

It’s important to me that Djokovic picks up on some of Prabowo’s good ideas, for example committing to create jobs for Indonesians first and nationalize businesses. I don’t care who the president is.

Volunteer activist Dio Von Kalimantan, a 53-year-old young hardcore music fan, thinks Djokovic is a good person by his side:

We need to fight corruption better, anti-corruption forces need to be strengthened, our children need more education and everyone in Kalimantan, of course, has access to all basic needs, including health. .

High expectations, perhaps the highest standards, will weigh on Djokovic, the ever-smiling former furniture dealer, in the months to come.