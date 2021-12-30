Prime Minister Modi criticizes previous government for delaying projects in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand, said the state’s people’s strength will make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. He also criticized previous governments for delaying projects in the state.

The prime minister also accused previous state waivers of simply criminal acts by delaying projects for decades. In this context, he named the project Lakhwar.

The Lakhwar project was first conceived in 1976. Today, after 46 years, our government has laid the foundation stone for its work. This delay is quite simply criminal. The hardships and hassles of the past are now converted into facilities and harmony, Modi said, adding that today in Delhi and Dehradun governments are not driven by a desire for power but by the spirit of service.

Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand, including the foundation stone for the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for road sector projects Rs 8,700 crore.

These road projects would realize the PM’s vision of improving connectivity in remote, rural and border areas. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will also benefit from improved connectivity, a note from the Prime Minister’s Office said here. He also laid the foundation stone for the AIIMS Rishikesh Satellite Center in Udham Singh Nagar and the Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh, in line with the Prime Minister’s efforts to provide world-class medical facilities in all parts of the country.

Among other things, Modi also laid the foundation stone for Aroma Park in Kashipur and Plastic Industrial Park in Sitarganj and several other housing, sanitation and drinking water initiatives across the state during of his visit to the state.

The Prime Minister recalled his long association with Kumaon and thanked the inhabitants of the region for giving him the Uttarakhandi cap. Explaining why he thinks this decade is the decade of Uttarakhand, Modi said that the strength of the people of Uttarakhand will make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. With modern infrastructure developing in Uttarakhand, the Char Dham project, new railways under construction, will make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand, he said with reference to the progress made by Uttrakhand in the fields of hydropower, industry, tourism, natural agriculture and connectivity.

Modi said that in the absence of development and facilities, many have migrated to other places in the region. He said the government is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. He said the foundation stone of the AIIMS Rishikesh satellite center in Udham Singh Nagar and the Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh will strengthen the state’s medical infrastructure. He said the projects, including those launched today, will improve connectivity in the state.

The foundation stones that are being laid today are pawn stones that will be followed with full determination. The hardships and worries of the past are now converted into ease and harmony. In the past seven years, thanks to Har Ghar Jal, toilet, Ujjwala program, PMAY, women’s lives have gained new facilities and dignity, Modi added.

Speaking of the delay in implementing projects in Uttarakhand, the prime minister blamed the delay in government programs of being a permanent mark of those who had been in government before. The Lakhwar project, which started here in Uttarakhand today, has the same story. The project was first conceived in 1976. Today, after 46 years, our government has laid the foundation stone for its work. This delay is nothing less than a crime, he alleged.

The prime minister said the government was engaged in a mission from Gangotri to Gangasagar. With the construction of toilets, a better sewage system and modern water treatment facilities, the number of dirty drains falling into the Ganges is rapidly decreasing. Likewise, Nainital Jheel is also supported. He said the central government has also installed India’s largest optical telescope at Devasthal in Nainital. This not only gave a new facility to scientists at home and abroad, but this area also acquired a new identity. Governments in Delhi and Dehradun today are not driven by a desire for power but a spirit of service, he said.

Modi further lamented that despite being a border state, many defense-related needs have been overlooked. Besides connectivity, every aspect of national security has been ignored, he said, adding that soldiers have to wait for connectivity, armor, ammunition and essential weapons and even to give appropriate responses to invaders and terrorists.

Uttarakhand wants to accelerate the pace of development. Your dreams are our resolutions. Your desire is our inspiration, and it is our responsibility to meet all of your needs, the Prime Minister said.