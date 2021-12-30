I thought Trump would be leaving in 2021. I was wrong.





For me, 2021 will always be the year Donald Trump did not leave.

I had thought and predicted that, deprived of office and access to social media, the former president would be forced to give up the limelight. And it is true that Trump is not as ubiquitous in our lives as he was a year ago: there is no more afternoon of hour-long battles with the press, no more need to wake up and grab his phone to find his latest inevitable provocation on Twitter. It was a real relief not to think of Donald Trump all the time.

But he’s still there, crouching. Even though the spotlight isn’t always on Trump, it’s never far away.

He regularly participates in friendly interviews with Fox News. He still has the power to remove Republican members of Congress from office. The states he won in 2020 conduct audits of their elections at his request. And he remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024. We can’t completely look away from Trump, because he still matters.

Even in the unlikely event that Trump leaves, it is clear that Trumpism is here to stay. You can see it in the way the House GOP enforces unwavering loyalty to the party leader, in the way lower-ranking Republican candidates are quick to make false accusations of voter fraud in campaigns they lose, in the party’s overhaul of the electoral process in the Red States, in the prominence of fringe figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and perhaps more clearly in the down-running antics of Senate candidates Josh Mandel and JD Vance in Ohio. There are still a few Republicans who believe that a post-Trump moment is coming, that their party will find its way back to some sort of normalcy. Trumpism is more likely to be the new GOP norm.

It all becomes more troubling when you realize that the GOP’s adoption of the Trumpy tactic hasn’t really hurt the party’s chances of regaining power. It stands to reason Republicans will take control of the House in the 2022 midterm election, and 2024 could be bad for Democrats if President Biden’s approval ratings don’t improve. The two Republican presidencies of the 21st century ended in disaster, but American voters have short memories.

This means that Trump doesn’t have to go; he just has to be patient. The spotlight will find him sooner or later.

