Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Letter: Will Reason Or Lie Prevail?

In the first paragraph of Thomas Paine’s second pamphlet on the American crisis, he declared that he who rebels against reason is a real rebel, but he who, in the defense of reason, rebels against tyranny has a better Defender of the Faith title than George the Third. “

Here we can substitute former President Donald Trump for George III. It seems to me that all reasonable people rebuffed and opposed to Trump’s attempts to overthrow the last election can see that he stepped in to alter the results of a free and fair election. He aspires to be a tyrant like the rulers he idolizes: Vladimir Putin of Russia, Kim-Jong of North Korea, and Xi Jinping of China.

Those who oppose reason in still believing that the last election was stolen and the victim of fraud may never realize that they are the victims of the Big Lie and never accept the results of a defeat in a future election. If Trump is held accountable, along with his co-conspirators, it will confirm Paine’s claim that the sword of justice is the best bane of tyrants. “

Meanwhile, to deny that Joe Biden is the legitimate, duly elected president defies all evidence of fact and reason. Until January 6, I really believed that we could and should resolve to work in a reasonable, bipartisan way to resolve our issues and resolve our disagreements. However, Republicans don’t care about being reasonable. All they care about is restricting voting rights, blocking reasonable gun laws, overturning Roe v. Wade and to cover the behinds of anyone who had anything to do with the January 6 attack on our Capitol building.

Can reason and reason prevail, or will lies, obstructionism and loyalty to a lost cause turn this country into something inconceivable?

Zabierek State

New Ipswich