Boris Johnson in criticism – of all things Omikron seems to save his job

Even if it sounds incredible: the Corona Omikron variant seems to save Boris Johnson’s job. At the end of the year, the British Prime Minister is once again showing himself to be a survivor. A moment ago, it seemed like the head of government was at a stalemate from which there was no escape. Johnson has been “snooked”, he has no way out, the Internet portal “Politico” recently quoted a senior member of the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson: his management of Omikron seems to save his job

But we are no longer talking. Because Johnson is obviously right to forgo stricter corona rules despite the rapid spread of microns. Although Omikron is highly contagious, the course of the disease is apparently milder than feared.

Conservative media and politicians quickly applauded the New Year’s celebration as assured. The opposition does not find a trap in this area either. Moreover, the holiday rest ensures that the many scandals around Downing Street are currently being overlooked. This appears to be a classic case of “luck” for Johnson.

Johnson isn’t even unchallenged in his own ranks

But the rest is misleading. After two good years in office, the Prime Minister is still under considerable pressure, also and especially from his own ranks. At the latest, when his Tories lost their parliamentary seat in their North Shropshire stronghold for the first time in nearly 200 years in a by-election in mid-December, Johnson was officially counted out. “Another farce and I think it’s over,” said veteran conservative Roger Gal. And broadcaster Sky News quoted an “old ally” Johnson: “He used eight of his nine lives.”

The list of allegations is long and many commentators wonder why Johnson is still in office. There are several corruption scandals and Conservative MP lobbying that Johnson has championed. Then there’s the questionable funding for the luxury refurbishment of Johnson’s official apartment by wealthy donors, which has yet to receive a proper response. Most notably, the British are embarrassed by several Christmas parties in Downing Street and other government buildings while the rest of the country has been locked down in 2020.