Politics
Boris Johnson in criticism – of all things Omikron seems to save his job
Even if it sounds incredible: the Corona Omikron variant seems to save Boris Johnson’s job. At the end of the year, the British Prime Minister is once again showing himself to be a survivor. A moment ago, it seemed like the head of government was at a stalemate from which there was no escape. Johnson has been “snooked”, he has no way out, the Internet portal “Politico” recently quoted a senior member of the Conservative Party.
Boris Johnson: his management of Omikron seems to save his job
But we are no longer talking. Because Johnson is obviously right to forgo stricter corona rules despite the rapid spread of microns. Although Omikron is highly contagious, the course of the disease is apparently milder than feared.
Conservative media and politicians quickly applauded the New Year’s celebration as assured. The opposition does not find a trap in this area either. Moreover, the holiday rest ensures that the many scandals around Downing Street are currently being overlooked. This appears to be a classic case of “luck” for Johnson.
Johnson isn’t even unchallenged in his own ranks
But the rest is misleading. After two good years in office, the Prime Minister is still under considerable pressure, also and especially from his own ranks. At the latest, when his Tories lost their parliamentary seat in their North Shropshire stronghold for the first time in nearly 200 years in a by-election in mid-December, Johnson was officially counted out. “Another farce and I think it’s over,” said veteran conservative Roger Gal. And broadcaster Sky News quoted an “old ally” Johnson: “He used eight of his nine lives.”
The list of allegations is long and many commentators wonder why Johnson is still in office. There are several corruption scandals and Conservative MP lobbying that Johnson has championed. Then there’s the questionable funding for the luxury refurbishment of Johnson’s official apartment by wealthy donors, which has yet to receive a proper response. Most notably, the British are embarrassed by several Christmas parties in Downing Street and other government buildings while the rest of the country has been locked down in 2020.
Nearly 100 conservatives voted against his Omicron plan
The greatest danger, however, lies within their own ranks: When Johnson wanted to tighten the corona rules very slightly, he had to rely on opposition votes – nearly 100 Tories voted against him in the Communal room. The signal was clear: so far and no further.
The fact that Brexit Minister David Frost has stepped down over corona differences is another blow to Johnson. Time is running out, his popularity with the conservative base is at an all-time low. It’s not whether Johnson will lose the office, but when, commented well-connected BBC reporter Laura Kuenssberg. British media are already openly discussing possible successors.
Two of Johnson’s ministers in particular are seen as possible successors
Two cabinet members in particular are up for debate: first, there is Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who is said to have crossed paths with Johnson. The 41-year-old, who only took office shortly before the pandemic, has been praised for his handling of the crisis. Disadvantage: The wealthy ex-investment banker is not seen as a man of the people.
The favorite is Foreign Minister Liz Truss, currently the conservative grassroots sweetheart. The 46-year-old woman, who was only promoted by the Commerce Ministry in September, knows how to put herself in the limelight. In her first six weeks in office, more photos of her were posted on the government’s Flickr page than any other cabinet member combined.
And Truss is actively involved in fundraising, often meeting with influential donors for dinner, as reported in the media. Downside: After Frost resigns, Truss is responsible for the difficult relationship with the EU. Negotiations often resemble a minefield.
Johnson lets the market go
But Johnson is still at the helm. So far neither Sunak nor Truss have come up with any good ideas. But impetus is urgently needed. Because Johnson is accused of not having answers to urgent questions. Rising poverty, skyrocketing energy costs, rampant inflation – Johnson, a rather libertine conservative, lets the market run and risks the resentment of the financially burdened population.
Brexit, which Johnson had pledged to implement and to which he owed his landslide electoral victory in 2019, has long ceased to be a campaign topic. On the contrary, the government is desperately trying to deny the many obvious drawbacks of leaving the EU.
Corona and vaccination campaign keep Johnson in power
Corona and the successful British vaccination campaign currently keep the Prime Minister in office. But while Johnson was still overflowing with power in the fall, doubts grew over his ability to hold out until the end of his term in 2024. A strategy could not be implemented without a strategist, the newspaper commented. from Johnson’s “Telegraph” in December: Danger is underestimated, errors in judgment will be made and direction will be lost.