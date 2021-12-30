There is no special offer from the President of the Cabinet yet





Suara.com – The National Mandate Party (PAN) admits that he has not been specifically proposed for a ministerial seat in the Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin cabinet until now. The party chaired by Zulkifli Hasan admitted that it would be happy if it received an offer and could help the government. “So there is no discussion of a special offer,” PAN DPP chairman Saleh Daulay said at the PAN DPP office in south Jakarta on Thursday (12/30/2021). Saleh said if President Jokowi made a reshuffle and asked the PAN to fill a seat, a figure would be prepared. However, so far Jokowi has not asked the PAN to put its cadres in government. “Well, if you’ve made an offer, the general chairman will definitely invite us to speak again, DPP administrators, day-to-day management will all be invited to speak to determine, oh we are offered this position, which is the most suitable, are- us capable, is it better for us to go inside or maybe we just push it from the outside like now. We will always support it, “he said. Also read:

With results of local Omicron transmission cases, PAN politicians challenge government to do so Saleh added that the current PAN is unable to urge the president to allocate ministerial seats since joining the governing coalition. According to him, PAN is in a waiting position. “So we also don’t feel like we’re talking about a reshuffle, like we’re urging the president. Nothing. So we’re calm, there’s no meeting about it,” a- he declared. Meanwhile, PAN Secretary General Eddy Soeparno stressed that his party had not been grand in asking for certain government posts since joining the coalition in August 2021 yesterday. “There is no desire for PAN. This PAN joins the government because of the major challenges facing the government in terms of the Covid-19 dimension. Of course, in this case we see that the President will decide what is best for his cabinet. ,” he said. Also read:

Urges the government to postpone the abolition of the pertalite BBM, PAN: do not complicate things for the community!

