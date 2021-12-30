Prime Minister Modi blames Cong for the weak development of Uttarakhand; “Pushed people to migrate”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped up the attack on Congress in Uttarakhand on Thursday ahead of the 2022 parliamentary elections in the state. Addressing an event in the state linked to the poll, Prime Minister Modi accused previous congressional governments of dragging their feet to implement development policies and forcing the state’s natives to migrate from villages. In a scathing attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress at the center had also delayed development projects for decades and deprived villagers of resources. The prime minister made the remarks while laying the foundation stones for new projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Haldwani, including the Rs 5,747 crore Lakhwar multi-purpose project. According to Modi, the Lakhwar project was conceived in 1974 and lasted around 46 years. “Wasn’t it mean of those in power before us to postpone the project? At a campaign rally on the grounds of MB Inter College in Haldwani, he asked a jubilant crowd, “Are you forgetting their sin? “ PM Modi inaugurates 17 projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore Modi has initiated the construction of 17 projects worth Rs 14,127 crore and inaugurated six projects worth Rs 3,420 crore in the state. Three parts of the Char Dham all-season road were extended, as well as the Nagina-Kashipur national road, the Suring Gad hydel project and sewer works under the Namami Gange program in Nainital were carried out under the BJP regime. , said the Prime Minister. Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi also laid the groundwork for a Rs 500 crore AIIMS satellite center in Kumaon, a four-lane road between Moradabad and Kashipur, connectivity increased road with Nepal and an aromatic park in Kashipur. Besides other development projects, there is the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project. This project is expected to generate 300 megawatts of electricity. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi would benefit from 330 million cubic meters of water from its reservoir, which will be used for agriculture and drinking water. The BJP has stepped up its polling campaign in the state, as CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed several events. PM Modi was in the state for the second time this month. He had inaugurated projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun during his last visit to Uttarakhand on December 4. He also spoke at a rally while campaigning for the BJP. (With PTI entries) Image: ANI

