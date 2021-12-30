Biden can’t decipher the one thing Trump was really good at as president





The US economy is more dynamic than it has been for over 20 years. The unemployment rate is only 4.2%, lower than it was ever during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs were created between January and November. Growth is also booming: As the Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect an annualized growth rate of 7% in the last quarter of 2021, better than Europe and even China.

Yet, contrary to all conventional political wisdom, President Joe Biden receives no credit for it. Not only is its approval rating stuck in the 1940s, but Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index was also recently measured at minus 33, which is the initial stage of the pandemic, when jobs were disappearing by the millions and the Federal Reserve had barely managed to ward off a global financial situation. crisis.

It is a mysterious situation. But the ongoing economic disruption, the hypnotizing power of the right-wing media, and the Democrats’ communication problems have something to do with it.

First, despite all the good news in the economy, all is not well. Thanks to the pandemic and the fragile supply chains resulting from a previous decade of underinvestment, there are shortages of many important goods, especially cars, where production is still in the toilet thanks to the shortage of computer chips and inflation is at an all-time high in decades. . People love jobs, but they don’t like rising prices. Likewise, unemployment is low, but the total number of jobs is still several million lower than it was in 2019; many people would probably like to work but cannot due to the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, we are entering another gloomy pandemic winter, and while the wave of omicron sweeping across the country will hopefully be less deadly thanks to eventual lower severity and increased immunity to it. population scale, it’s always going to be difficult for hospitals. Parents have difficulty looking after their children, people may be afraid to go to work, others may get sick, etc.

In short, the economy is not feeling as good as the 4% unemployment rate should be.

The second factor is partisanship. The University of Michigan is conducting a survey of consumer sentiment broken down by party, which shows a truly staggering gap between the two, a relatively recent development, by the way. Since Biden won the election, Republicans’ attitudes toward the economy have deteriorated to the point of consumer sentiment worse than the depths of the Great Recession in early 2009.

Republicans are more biased both ways these days: ecstatic when their man was in power and operationally pessimistic now that he is no longer.

However, there is often a partisan bias in economic opinions. Democrats were fairly optimistic about the economy during the Obama years and less positive during the Trump administration. But Republicans are more biased both ways these days: ecstatic when their man was in power and operationally pessimistic now that he is no longer. Say what you like about today’s economic problems, things are categorically better than they were in March 2009 and odds are, no matter how good the economy is, Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro would convince the Conservatives that they were trapped in the worst of all. possible nightmare hells.

The awesome power of right-wing propaganda also demonstrates the complete absence of anything similar on the left. Neither the liberals nor the leftists have anything close to the communication machine that the conservatives have. As Alex Pareene wrote in The New Republic, what Democrats generally prefer to do is berate the mainstream media for not covering issues in a way they would prefer. While these complaints are very often justified, it clearly failed to correct even inexcusably blatant media bias (testify how they harassed Biden for ending the occupation of Afghanistan), let alone counter the power of the right.

Obviously, it would not be ideal for Democrats to build a propaganda megaphone exactly like the Republicans’ one, but conversely capable of convincing liberal base voters based on whatever the party deemed politically convenient to do. to believe. But they could communicate better on Biden, in particular. For the past year, he has preferred to remain discreet and avoid instant comments on daily events. What comes out of the White House is usually very scripted and cautious. The theory was apparently that Americans would prefer a more calm and professional president after four years of deranged extremism by Donald Trump. It is plausible, but it clearly does not work.

It would be wiser to take inspiration from the former president. Despite all of his obvious flaws as a politician and as a human being, Trump had many strong political instincts. On the one hand, he knew the value of distraction: if something didn’t go well, he would push it off the front page by doing something outrageous. On the other hand, he knew the value of constant bragging. A strong economy or a new policy will not automatically translate into support; you also need to remind people that they have happened, preferably over and over again. (This is why New Deal projects in the 1930s were covered in plasterboard.)

Biden doesn’t have to quarrel with Bette Midler, but he could get a lot more support for his policies than he currently is. If he doesn’t, or if his party doesn’t find a better way to get its message across to voters than by yelling at Maggie Haberman, then I’m afraid his approval rating will remain in the doldrums no matter what. or the quality of the economy. gets.

