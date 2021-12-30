Prime Minister Imran Khan says Shehbaz Sharif’s speech to assembly was his “job application”





Putting aside rumors that the mandate of the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would soon be cut short, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured Thursday that the government was not in trouble.

Addressing the media informally on his way to parliament after a federal cabinet meeting, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s speech to the assembly was his ” Job application”

Every three months, we say that the government is in trouble. The government is not in trouble.

When asked by a reporter for his comments on the imminent arrival of Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan, the prime minister said: “It is said that Nawaz Sharif is coming today, he is coming tomorrow. When he went to Saudi Arabia in the past we used to hear that he was coming today, he would come tomorrow until an agreement was reached.

Shahbaz Sharif’s speech to the assembly is not just a speech but his request for a job, the prime minister said while mocking the PML-N leader.

Earlier today, a special cabinet committee approved the 2021 (additional) finance bill which will now be presented to the National Assembly shortly in which Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will present a mini-budget to address under certain conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The mini-budget aims to impose an additional tax burden on the public to meet the requirement agreed with the IMF.

The very stormy session of the National Assembly will be held at 4 p.m. The opposition has pledged to resist the government’s decision to present the mini-budget to the House.

According to the agenda of the National Assembly, Tarin will present the bill aiming to modify certain laws relating to taxes.

Another controversial bill aimed at the full autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is not on the agenda. However, this bill can also be presented to the House as a supplementary order of the day.

