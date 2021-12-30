Modi reports key projects to Ukhand, accuses Cong of slowing development





Prime Minister inaugurated 23 projects worth 17,500 crore, including vital Lakhwar hydropower project in poll-related state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused successive congressional governments in Central and Uttarakhand of blocking development projects and forcing people to migrate for work. The Prime Minister was in Haldwani to lay the foundation stones for at least 23 projects worth over 17,500 crore. These inaugurated development projects will provide better connectivity and better health for the people of Haldwani, he said during a speech at a rally in the city. The projects include the 5,747 crore Lakhwar hydroelectric project. Modi said the Lakhwar project was thought of in 1974 and took almost 46 years to see the light of day. Advertising Wasn’t it a sin on the part of those in power before us to delay the project? Would you forget their sin? he asked a cheering crowd at the rally on the grounds of MB Inter College in Haldwani. Generations of people in villages in Uttarakhand have been forced to leave their homes in the absence of roads and other facilities and to migrate elsewhere, ”he said. Read also : More connectivity & no migration, this decade belongs to Uttarakhand: PM Modi He said the project, if implemented sooner, would have met the needs for electricity, irrigation and potable water in the state’s hills. He said there were two approaches, one to keep the hills private from development and the other to work day and night for their development, adding that the previous government of Uttarakhand was only interested in “Plunder” the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the groundwork for 23 development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/NbMIXqCHyR ANI UP / Uttarakhand (INANINewsUP) December 30, 2021 In a veiled attack on Congress leader Harish Rawat, Modi said one of those in power said earlier: “You can even plunder the state but save my government. Those who love Uttarakhand can’t even think of something like this. He was referring to an alleged video in which Harish Rawat was allegedly overheard negotiating a financial deal to buy back support from the state’s rebel deputies in 2016. Modi said that the implementation of the projects whose cornerstone was been asked today are its commitments. I work with my heart and soul for the development of Uttarakhand, ”he said. Hailing the capabilities of the people of the state, Modi said they will make the next 10 years the decade of Uttarakhand. The ability of the people of the state will ensure that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand. Modern infrastructure projects like the Char Dham project, new rail lines will help achieve this, he said. Modi inaugurated six projects worth 3,420 crore and laid the foundation stones for 17 others worth 14,127 crore. The inaugurated projects include three different sections of the Char Dham all-season road, which have been widened, the Nagina-Kashipur national road, the Suring Gad hydel project and sewer works under the Namami Gange program in Nainital. Read also : Hint of rebellion in Uttarakhand Cong? It’s time to rest, Rawat tweets An AIIMS satellite center for Kumaon worth 500 crore, a four-lane Moradabad-Kashipur road, improved road connectivity with Nepal and an aroma park in Kashipur are among the key projects which were founded by the Prime Minister. Minister. The Lakhwar Multipurpose Project will generate 300 MW of electricity. The 330 million cubic meters of water in its reservoir will provide irrigation water and drinking water to six states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh , Rajasthan and Delhi. This is Modis’ second visit to the state this month. During his last visit to Uttarakhand on December 4, Modi unveiled plans worth more than 18,000 crore in Dehradun, in addition to addressing a campaign rally. (With contributions from agencies)

