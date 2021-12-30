2024: Donald Trump’s election will lose, according to Lindsey Graham





Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has said the next presidential election is up for grabs for former President Donald Trump and that he will get the Republican nomination if he so chooses.

Graham spoke to Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Wednesday about the 2024 election and argued that Trump could return to the White House if he leads a “disciplined campaign.”

Polls have consistently shown Trump remains the party’s preferred nomination contestant among GOP voters, while some polls suggest Trump will beat President Joe Biden in a hypothetical rematch.

Graham told Hegseth: “Unless there’s something coming out of left field that I don’t see coming, it’s his nomination if he wants to.”

“The Republican base liked him,” Graham said. “We don’t appreciate all the things he does sometimes, but politically he was the most successful president from a conservative point of view since Ronald Reagan.”

Reagan was president from 1981 to 1989 and is an icon for the Conservatives. Potential GOP presidential candidates are regularly compared to Reagan, who died in 2004.

“It’s his nomination if he wants it,” Graham said. “And he’ll be in the White House in 2024 if he leads a disciplined campaign. And what he should do, IMHO, is remind people how he secured the border, how he led the fight. against ISIS, destroyed the caliphate, how we were so much better internationally – the deal with Iran is a nightmare in preparation for Israel – regained its energy independence. “

“So I think 2024 is President Trump’s election to lose, quite frankly. 2022 is an explosive year for Republicans in the House and Senate if we’re talking about politics,” he said.

Earlier in the interview, Hegseth asked Graham about the 2022 midterm elections and if the Republicans could do as well as they did in 1994 when they won the House of Representatives in ‘a famous victory.

Graham cited the Republicans’ 1994 “Contract with America” ​​and suggested that his party should adopt an “America First” program. He said his party colleagues “have to be for things” such as securing the border and energy independence.

The senator said that if Republicans carry out a program like the one led by Trump, “we are cleaning their clocks.”

“In 1994, we won 73 seats to take control of Congress – the House – for the first time in 40 years. If we play our cards right, we will exceed that number,” Graham said.

Republicans hope to take the House of Representatives and Senate back from the Democrats in 2022 and control of one or both houses would allow them to thwart Biden’s agenda. The president’s party generally does poorly in midterm elections.

A Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll on December 18 found Trump would beat Biden in a moot clash in 2024, with the former president winning 44% of Biden’s 38% support.

Former President Donald Trump addresses a member of the media after a border security briefing June 30, 2021 in Weslaco, Texas. Senator Lindsey Graham has said Trump can win the Republican nomination in 2024 if he chooses. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

