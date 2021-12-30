Politics
How Turkey can be a true ally of Lebanon
The historically strong relationship between Turkey and Lebanon has been overshadowed by geopolitics and regional rivalries, namely the Iranian-Saudi battle for influence in the Middle East. Nevertheless, Ankara did openings in Lebanon in the form of aid and political support, and this is felt especially in areas with a Sunni majority.
Tripoli is the poorest area in Lebanon. Some reports show it as the poorest city in the Mediterranean, the central government neglecting its responsibilities to look after the inhabitants of the city. However, this aid was conditional. After the recent diplomatic crisis between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Beirut and told top Lebanese officials that Ankara was ready to start a dialogue between the two. nations, but also to exert its own influence with the Lebanese people. in order to gain influence over Lebanon’s sectarian political system.
Across Tripoli, flags of the Republic of Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can be seen on posters that to say, May God protect the leader [Erdogan] of the Arab and Islamic nation. Residents of the predominantly Sunni city feel abandoned by Riyadh and view the Turkish leader as their defender. Omar Mrad, a forty-one year old Tripolitan who was one of the many people who put up the posters in the city, said he personally does not feel represented by Saudi Arabia. In 2013, Beirut leased two electric barges from a Turkish company, Karpowership, which were to be placed off the country’s coast, supplying nearly a quarter of Lebanon’s energy demand. Although it has temporarily halted operations due to an expiration date Contract and a late payment, the company resumed supplying electricity from Good will.
Ankara has also developed links with Palestinian refugees and provided emergency assistance in the form of food, health care and education through various NGO. These resources helped avert famine but also drew criticism from abroad.
Al-Arabiya, a Saudi state-owned enterprise, accused Ankara of facilitating the flow of weapons through local NGOs to sympathetic groups in the city. A Lebanese intelligence officer spoke to Arabiya English and expressed concern over a Lebanese army surveillance operation in Tripoli. Those accusations were made over a year ago and have not been independently verified. The Turkish government has not commented on these allegations. However, if this is true, it would simply make Ankara another actor contributing to the sectarian conflict in Lebanon and the misery of the Lebanese people. However, more recently Turkey has made efforts to improve relations with Saudi Arabia and wants to use its influence to restore relations between Lebanon and its former Gulf allies.
When Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, they discussed ways to strengthen their bilateral relations by developing economic sectors such as tourism, energy and agriculture and byto resolve the diplomatic crisis with Riyadh.
“We have expressed our sadness at the recent crisis between Lebanon and the Gulf. We have received information regarding the latest developments towards its resolution. And if there is anything that can be done to get the matter resolved soon as possible, we are ready to carry out, “Cavusogly said at a press conference with Bou Habib. Indeed, Lebanese politicians have shown themselves ready to resume a state of normal relations with Riyadh and the other countries of the Gulf: However, the recalibration of diplomatic relations should not mean that the Lebanese leadership should be freed from corruption, and no international institution should be forgiven for allowing years of economic mismanagement without any accountability.
Lebanon needs international partners ready to show solidarity during difficult times, but a true friend must speak hard truths. The Lebanese government is ultimately responsible for the collapse of the country’s economy and cannot be bailed out without serious reforms that include transparency as to where any financial aid is going. Otherwise, the vicious cycle of corruption will not be broken. If Turkey is to be a true ally of the Lebanese people, rather than another cynical actor exploiting those in need, it must ensure that any support given goes to its intended destination, without being grounded in geopolitics. .
Adnan Nasser is an independent Middle East analyst. He holds a BA in International Relations from Florida International University. Follow him on Instagram @revolutionarylebanon or contact him at[email protected].
More perspectives (@morepersps) helped edit the article.
Image: Reuters.
Sources
2/ https://nationalinterest.org/feature/how-turkey-can-be-true-ally-lebanon-198650
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]