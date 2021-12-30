Trump’s legal team says Thompson’s comments in interview reveal real reason for Jan.6 committee





Former President Donald Trump is banking on a Washington Post interview with the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill to support a key claim in his Supreme Court case.

In an interview published last week, Representative Bennie G. Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, told the Post that the committee’s findings on Mr. Trump’s inaction as a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol could lead to a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.

“We are very concerned about this dereliction of duty,” Thompson told The Post. “And one of those concerns is that whether it’s intentional or not, and whether that lack of attention during that longer period of time would warrant a dismissal.”

“I can assure you that if a criminal referral was warranted, there would be no reluctance on the part of this committee to do so,” added Mr. Thompson.

In a Supreme Court filing on Wednesday, Trump’s legal team argued that Mr. Thompson’s comments supported their comprehensive claim in their case to block the release of White House documents that the committee was trying to conduct. a criminal investigation rather than a legislative investigation.

“The Committee cannot laugh at Congress’s constitutional mandate that its demands and investigation are supported by a ‘valid legislative objective’,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in the file first reported by CNN. “He cannot go into what is essentially a law enforcement investigation with the excuse that he could legislate based on information he finds during exploration.”

Mr. Trump has sought to block the disclosure of thousands of White House documents to the committee.

A federal appeals court refused to apply a general restriction on the disclosure of documents, as requested by the former president.

The three-judge panel also said Congress has a unique vital interest in getting to the bottom of Jan.6 and that handing over the documents is in the public interest.

Mr. Trump appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

