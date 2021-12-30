Congress ministers targeted Modi while Gujarat CM, Manmohan Singh and I did not approve, according to Pawar

Bombay: As Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) shouts scandal over central agencies allegedly targeting its leaders, Sharad Pawar, known as the architect of the coalitions, said several ministers in the former United Progressive Alliance government ( UPA) at the Center also targeted Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. However, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) added that he and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did not approve of it.

Talk to Loksattas Editor-in-chief Girish Kuber at an event hosted by the Marathi newspaper on Wednesday, Pawar said that at the time he was the only Union minister who had had conversations with Modi and visited the Gujarat at the request of state governments, and his congressional colleagues in the PAU cabinet raised questions about it.

I and the Prime Minister insisted that we not resort to a policy of revenge. You can criticize as much as you want, but there is a certain limit that should not be crossed. But some of our cabinet colleagues took a different and tangential position regarding the Gujarat government of the day. It wasn’t what we thought, Pawar said, responding to a question about the UPA’s use of central agencies to probe political critics.

However, Pawar did not name the leaders.

During the UPA’s reign from 2004 to 2014, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned numerous police officers and leaders close to Modi for their alleged involvement in cases such as the Gujarat riots of 2002 and the alleged false meetings of Ishrat Jahan, Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsi Prajapati. Modi as Gujarat CM had castigated to the CBI, calling it a Congress Bureau of Investigation.

The ruling MVA, made up of Shiv Sena, the NCP and Congress, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abusing its power in the Union government to target political opponents in Maharashtra by using central agencies.

The Directorate of Execution has taken action directly or indirectly against at least half a dozen leaders belonging to MVA parties, and even arrested NCP chief Anil Deshmukh, former interior minister of Maharashtra, on money laundering allegations.

Read also : Prime Minister Modi wanted BJP and PCN to meet in Maha to form government in 2019: Sharad Pawar

I was the only one who could talk to Modi

Speaking at the Loksatta Event, Pawar said that whenever Prime Minister Manmohan Singh calls a meeting with state CMs, Modi will target the Center most ruthlessly, and CMs of all BJP-led states will launch a joint attack.

In Congress, leaders anticipate this attack and plan in advance how to respond to it and who is to respond to it whenever there are such meetings, he added.

The gap between Modi and the Union government had widened considerably. There was not a single minister in the Union cabinet, other than me, who could have a conversation with Narendra Modi. The reason was that he was coming to see me, Pawar said.

Some congressional leaders raised this issue and I told them, Narendra Modis party, his politics have nothing to do with you or me. But he is the CM of a state. The people of this state have empowered him and when he raises questions about their well-being, it is our responsibility to ensure that our political differences do not stand in the way, Pawar said.

And I don’t mind sharing that Manmohan Singh supported my point, he added.

The octogenarian said he was the only Union minister who would visit Gujarat at the request of the state government and address the issues of the people there. He cited how he put Maharashtra and Gujarat on the same table in an attempt to resolve the dispute between the two states over sharing water from the Narmada River.

7,000-page indictment against Deshmukh is extreme

Pawar said he did not believe in the policy of revenge and that the targeting of MVA leaders such as Deshmukh was also extreme.

Deshmukh had to resign as Home Secretary after former Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh in a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in March this year alleged Deshmukh requested Mumbai police officers to collect Rs 100 crore in the city’s bars and restaurants every month.

The Bombay High Court ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary investigation, after which the central agency registered an FIR in the case, and the ED also opened an investigation into allegations of money laundering.

Of all the allegations made against him (Deshmukh), there was only one that needed to be thought about. The allegation is that he took money from a company to help an educational institution associated with him and did so by abusing his position in government, Pawar said.

Investigative agencies investigated him and presented a 7,000-page indictment in court against him. I do not understand that, there is a problem and just on that a 7,000 page indictment sheet is prepared. It shows how extreme it is, Pawar said.

(Edited by Amit Upadhyaya)

Read also : Even after leaving Congress, never gave up the ideologies of Gandhi, Nehru, Chavan, says Pawar