Sindh official accuses Imran Khan’s government of sharing allocated urea with Punjab





Advisor to Sindh’s chief agriculture minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Wednesday accused the federal government led by Imran Khan of sharing the province’s urea allocation with the Punjab. He said the federal government was giving Sindh’s urea share to other provinces by putting pressure on the fertilizer companies.

Addressing a press conference, he said Federal Minister Hammad Azhar had reduced Sindh’s urea fertilizer quota to supply more to Punjab, Dawn reported. “On the directive of Federal Minister Hamad Azhar, the Punjab received more quotas,” he said, accusing the federal minister of having played a key role in the “smuggling” of urea from Sindh to other provinces.

Wassan said Sindh received less than 1.5 million bags of urea-based fertilizer in December. He said the federal government wanted to create a fertilizer shortage in Sindh. “Injustices are being done with Sindh,” Dawn reported.

Wassan said most natural gas is produced in Sindh, which is not receiving its due share, as guaranteed by the constitution. “The federation creates artificial shortages,” he added. The agricultural adviser said the provincial government would not allow anyone to transport fertilizer from Sindh to another province. “We have set up checkpoints at provincial borders to control the illegal movement of fertilizers,” he said, adding that the federal government and the fertilizer companies were responsible for the urea crisis. in Sindh because “Imran Khan wants to destabilize Sindh,” Dawn reported.

Earlier, farmers in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Tuesday blocked the Faisalabad-Multan road and closed the crossing due to the unavailability of urea fertilizer. Protesting farmers from Pirmahal staged the protest due to the strike by dealers and fertilizer vendors, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/1865851-sindh-official-blames-imran-khan-govt-for-sharing-allocated-urea-with-punjab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos