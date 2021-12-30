Trump in the Supreme Court: read this Washington Post article that I think proves my point





Donald Trump would like the Supreme Court to focus on TheWashington Post. On Wednesday, the former president appeared to believe that the interview with Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee on January 6, will help convince the High Court to take his case as he tries to prevent committee investigators gain access to a massive cache. information from its administration. On December 23, Thompson suggested to the Post that Trump’s delay in telling his supporters to leave the United States Capitol could be counted in a criminal referral to the Department of Justice. This dereliction of duty really concerns us, he told the Post. And one of those concerns is that whether or not it’s intentional, and whether that lack of attention during that longer period of time, would warrant a dismissal. A criminal referral against a former president, the Postnoted in the article, would be historic, and Thompsons’ comment was important, given that he had not yet discussed the matter or the information that will be essential in making the decision. . But a former federal prosecutor interviewed in the article also expressed fear that a criminal referral would tell the court something he did not know, and risk emboldening those who accused the committee of carrying out persecution. political motivation.

It was along the lines of how the Trumps team seemed to read it. The Washington Post confirmed what was already evident that the Committee is indeed seeking an excuse to fire a political rival on criminal charges, and they are using this investigation to do so, Trump attorney Jesse Binnall wrote in a report. additional memory.

In Binnalls’ world, Thompson in the article admitted to his goal of uncovering information that could lead to a criminal referral to the DOJ, and to speak so freely about [his] real goals reinforced Trump claims the House panel is acting as an inquisitorial tribunal seeking evidence of criminal activity. This goal is outside the legislative power of Congress, Binnall argued. The Committee cannot deride Congress’ constitutional mandate that its demands and investigation must be supported by a valid legislative objective, he added. As CNN notes, this is not the first time Trump has tried to use similar public comments from committee members in court to thwart their prosecution of his cases. (An appeals court judge dismissed the request earlier this month, noting that the mere prospect of misconduct may be revealed does not compel committees to seek lawsuits.)

The legal battle over Trump’s White House records has only escalated in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit dismissed Trump’s executive privilege claims and said the records, which are held by the National Archives, could be released. . President Joe Biden had agreed to the disclosure of the documents, and the appeals court panel, which upheld the opinion of the lower courts, said the assessment of the sitting president prevailed over the former president. Biden, refusing to assert executive privilege as requested by Trump, set up the first such constitutional controversy, according to the Post. Last week, Trump asked the Supreme Court to hear his trial and, while considering whether or not to accept the case, prevent the files from being sent to the panel. It’s all part of Trump’s relentless attempt to obstruct the panel’s investigation, a job already facing a debriefing ahead of the midterm elections. This week, the House committee agreed to delay or withdraw requests for hundreds of documents from the Trump administration, such as those that appear unrelated to the investigation or are deemed sensitive, the New York reported on Tuesday. Times. Trump called the postponement a victory, disputed Assessment Representative Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan.6 committee, on Twitter:

It remains to be seen whether the Supreme Court will take up Trump’s appeal. Trump’s lawyers weren’t the only ones writing to the High Court on Wednesday. A group of former executive attorneys made up of a half-dozen former White House and Justice Department attorneys who served under Republican presidents have filed a briefing case urging the Supreme Court to reject the offer of former presidents, The Hillreports. Part of the brief explicitly disputes Trump’s assertion that the panel has no valid legislative reason to pursue its administrative cases. The authors note that this argument is particularly toothless given the unprecedented episode that prompted the creation of the panels: years and the effort to undermine our grassroots form of government that this attack represented.

