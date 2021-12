Melania Trumps’ NFT: Trump’s Former Official White House Criticisms

Melania Trump’s decision to sell an NFT, or non-fungible token, was met with healthy skepticism when the former first lady announced the move earlier this month. Now we can add to the critics’ list a former Trump White House official who claims to have interacted with her on a daily basis.

The roughly $ 150 digital artwork – a watercolor of Melania Trump’s eyes – smacks of money grabbing by someone who “is just trying to look busy,” this person told CNN on condition of anonymity.

“It’s not exactly using its platform for greater global or national impact,” said the former East Wing official. “It’s ostensibly a quick money generator. It’s a classic Trump move, using their brand and supporters to cash in.”

In a statement, Trump pledged that a portion of the proceeds “would help lift children out of the foster care system through economic empowerment and expanded access to the resources needed to excel in computer science and education. technology ”. But when it comes to a specific percentage, Trump has neglected to clarify publicly.

“I am confused by this. It’s very hit and miss as a project and it seems dull to post artwork online of yourself for $ 150, ”the former manager added. “The timing also seems strange – Covid and natural disasters are having an impact on the country, and many people are struggling financially. “

A second NFT is expected to hit the market early next month, according to the MelaniaTrump.com website.

Oddly enough, Donald Trump said in June that cryptocurrency was a “scam against the dollar.” A few months later, he predicted it was “potentially a looming disaster.” But once his wife hit the trend with “Melania’s Vision,” he inflated the business, saying it “embodies our American spirit of ingenuity, creativity and entrepreneurship.”

Whether Melania ends up donating some of the money she earns from her NFTs to a charity, non-profit, or other means to achieve her stated end is probably for the best of her. that of his family who does. After all, her husband was forced to pay $ 2 million for illegally embezzling his foundation’s charitable funds for political ends.

