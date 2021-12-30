Prime Minister Imran Khan approves new constitutional regime





Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the parliamentary party meeting in Islamabad on December 30, 2021. PIDPM Imran Khan calls on the newly appointed officials to complete the reorganization process at the lowest level. Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a new party structure last week.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved a new constitutional scheme on the recommendations of the committee.

At a meeting of the Central Executive Committee, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the newly appointed officials to complete the reorganization process at the lowest level as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the PTI, said: The PTI is the most popular and organized political force in the federation.

It is relevant to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the new party structure after he dissolved all organs of the PTI following a setback in the local organ elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the new party configuration, Asad Umar received the post of general secretary while Pervez Khattak, Ali Haider Zaidi, Qasim Suri, Shafqat Mahmood and Khusro Bakhtiar were appointed new provincial party leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan. , Punjab and southern Punjab, respectively.

Aamir Mehmood Kiani has been appointed additional secretary general of the party, added the minister.

We are moving towards the goal of empowering people politically and administratively, he said, adding that special attention is paid to the well-being of the poor.

He reiterated that the government is devoting extraordinary resources to public welfare in the manner of a welfare state.

The meeting was attended by members of the cabinet as well as other members of Parliament.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said parliamentarians have the right to learn about legislation that is about to be tabled in parliament.

He said the finance minister also responded to questions from lawmakers about the supplementary finance bill as well as amendments to the state banking law.

The Foreign Minister added that Parliament has the power to amend any law by simple majority if necessary to eliminate any loopholes.

Previously, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that the special cabinet meeting approved the finance bill which was then presented to the National Assembly.

With an additional APP input

