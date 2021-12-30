Politics
Economists wonder if China will ever overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy
Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will “inevitably” overtake the United States as the world’s largest economic power.
China aims to overtake the United States in the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the United States, with 2020 providing a humiliating opportunity as the US economy shrinks due to lockdowns and problems emerging from the pandemic. The decline represented a relative gain of $ 1,000 billion, placing the Chinese economy at $ 6.2 trillion behind the United States.
Most economists believe China will overtake the United States by the early 2030s, especially with a seemingly faster rebound from the pandemic to the global economy.
But some economists argue that the signs are not as strong for China as the CCP would have the world think they are, leading some to believe that China may not overtake the United States in the near future, if at all. everything – barring a total collapse or some other disaster. for the US economy.
United States GDP fell 2.3% while China grew by the same percentage during the pandemic, but China’s GDP per capita is still far lower than that of the United States by around 20%, according to calculations by Bloomberg economists.
Stanford historian Niall Ferguson paints a picture that shows the limits of the CCP’s extreme control over almost every sector of the economy: for other countries – like preventing the possible disaster of Evergrande canceling the listing in Shanghai of an electric vehicle subsidiary so that it does not become a “Lehman moment”.
But that same control could very well prevent the economy from developing the kind of innovation that could help propel China over the top. How much of a toll is up for debate.
London-based consultancy Capital Economics (CE) also argues that the Chinese workforce has shrunk and will continue to do so by more than 0.5% by 2030, News week reports.
“The most likely scenario is that a slowdown in productivity growth and a shrinking workforce prevent China from overtaking the United States,” according to the analysis. EC also noted that inflation and the exchange rate will play an important role in deciding the economic stalemate.
China has also rejected efforts to open up the economy, which has caused economic growth to slow – if only slightly – over the past decade.
The more speculative argument points to the middle income trap as the trap that will prevent China from achieving its ambition, according to George Manus, associate at the China Center at the University of Oxford and senior economic advisor at UBS Investment Banking.
In an editorial published by The Guardian, Magnus argues that the middle income trap is “normally characterized by difficult economic adjustment and often by unpredictable political consequences.”
A 30-year sprint to the top since 1990, China’s GDP has doubled while that of the United States has halved, but this growth spurt is over. Predictions of when China might overtake the United States continue to decline, presenting a situation similar to that of Germany in the 1930s and the later decades of the Soviet Union.
China’s reaction over the next ten years will determine whether it falls the same way as the other challengers, or whether it succeeds where they failed.
