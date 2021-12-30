PM faces yet another headache over his No.11 Downing Street apartment – from rowdy builders renovating

Boris Johnson – already in a squalid row for the lavish redecoration of his Downing Street apartment – faces another headache, this time from the noisy renovations to the loft.

The works, which have no connection to the Prime Minister, 57, and his wife Carrie, 33, will take place on one of the upper floors where they live at No 11 with their two children Wilfred and Romy.

Initial plans to move a partition have already been worked out, but changes to the building will always see a repositioned door and improved changing rooms, showers and toilets.

The jobs – described as “minor renovations” by an insider – are for staff who may need to change after going to work or freshen up after long hours on the job.

With a new baby in the family, it’s unclear whether the sound of the yet unforeseen changes will keep either of the Johnson’s awake or upset them.

Mr Johnson and his wife announced their second pregnancy on July 31, with the independent planning application filed on September 7.

The app – which doesn’t include any images or designs – was introduced a few months ago in September and originally invited comments on plans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson inside 10 Downing Street

The Johnson’s apartment is under the attic where staff renovations are underway

Details of the planning request have been released publicly outside Downing Street

Although the properties are listed as Grade I, Historic England had nothing to add to the nominations and permission was quietly granted last month.

Westminster City Council case manager Tom Burke said in his report: “The proposals as a whole represent more intensive use of the building in response to the growing need for staff accommodation.

“The changes are not intrusive and are reversible for the fabric of the listed building and therefore overall have a negligible impact on the size of the buildings. “

The threat of loud builders could be Mr Johnson’s second headache in a fortnight because of work done at No 11.

Earlier this month, the Tories were fined 17,800 by the Election Commission for failing to record a five-figure cash donation from Tory businessman and peer Lord Brownlow in October of l ‘last year.

The inquest found that the $ 52,000 payment related to the redecorating of Johnson’s Apartment 11 had not been on the books, with worried staff saying “don’t worry.”

But the investigation also suggested that Mr Johnson may have known that the money came from Lord Brownlow and his company Huntwood Associates in November of last year.

The Election Commission fined the Tories 17,800 for failing to properly report nearly 68,000 primarily used to pay for renovations to private quarters used by Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie and their son Wilfred.

The saga of Boris’s apartment: a timeline January 2020: Plans are being submitted for the renovation of Apartment No.11, a month after Mr Johnson won the 2019 election. February 2020: The authorities decide to create a blind trust to finance the six-figure renovation. The system is designed to ensure that the recipient is not aware of the source of the money, in order to avoid corruption. May 2020: Lord Brownlow is approached to set up and then chair the trust, and accepts. June / July 2020: The Cabinet Office, which is responsible for the Downing Street estate, pays three bills totaling 52,801.72 for work done and then bills the Conservative Party. August 2020: The Conservative Party foots the bill. October 2020: Lord Brownlow emails the party and asks how much the bill is, and says he will donate to cover it. He does it. November 29, 2020: Boris Johnson contacts Lord Brownlow on WhatsApp “asking him to authorize further renovations, at this stage unspecified”. Lord Brownlow agrees and explains that the Downing Street Trust has not yet been established. December 18, 2020: Lord Brownlow donates an additional 33,484.80 to the company renovating the apartment. February 2021:Lord Brownlow donates an additional 13,295.30 to the company renovating the apartment, bringing his total contribution to 112,549.12 March 2021:The extent and cost of the renovations, as well as how they were funded, are revealed by the Daily Mail. Boris Johnson reimburses the supplier personally and the company then reimburses Lord Brownlow. May 2021:Ministerial standards watchdog Lord Geidt clears the Prime Minister of wrongdoing. He says officials assured him Mr Johnson was unaware that Lord Brownlow personally paid for the work until it was revealed to the media. The Prime Minister also told him the same directly. December 2021: The Election Commission fined the Conservative Party 17,800 for failing to report Lord Brownlow’s initial donation. He reveals that he received the WhatsApp messages regarding the Prime Minister’s money.

It also showed that the Prime Minister had successfully exploited it via WhatsApp for another 60,000. In total, the conservative peer paid 112,549.12 for the renovation of the private apartment.

However, in evidence to his ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt earlier this year, No10 said the PM told him he was only aware of the source of the money in February.

The peer’s own investigation exonerated Mr Johnson of wrongdoing, saying there was “no evidence that the Prime Minister had been informed by Lord Brownlow that he had personally paid the full costs”.

Mr Johnson’s former senior aide Dominic Cummings previously said the PM “obviously lied to Geidt”.

Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, wrote to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone asking her to investigate the donations.

Ms Rayner said: ‘Boris Johnson’s sleazy is eating away at the Prime Minister’s office.

“The Paterson scandal, the illicit Christmas parties at number 10 and now the shady payments from a multimillionaire Conservative Party donor to fund his luxury renovation in Downing Street.

“It’s a rule for them and a rule for the rest of us, and Boris Johnson is the heart of it.”

Downing Street today insisted the Prime Minister knew Lord Brownlow was in charge of a blind trust used to fund the renovation of the apartment, not that he was also the source of the donation.

“The PM was only aware of the details of the underlying donor until before media reports (in February),” Mr Johnson’s spokesperson told reporters, saying the PM had not lied to Lord Geidt.

However, the Commission’s report noted that at the time, in November, “the proposed trust had not yet been put in place.”

He found that the Conservative Party had not “fully declared” a donation of 67,801.72 from Brownlow made in October 2020, including 52,801 which was linked to the refurbishment of the 11 Downing Street apartment where Boris Johnson lives .

The investigation found that when the payment was reported by a junior Conservative staff member, they were told the money was for “something else” and “don’t worry.”

He also revealed that the Prime Minister had personally pleaded with Lord Brownlow for more money via Whatsapp just weeks after his initial donation.

The outcome of her investigation is also likely to lead to a new investigation by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone.

The commission’s investigation found that the decisions regarding the processing and recording of the donation reflected “serious failings in the party’s compliance systems.”

A fine of 17,800 was imposed for “failing to accurately declare a donation and keep proper accounts”.

Details of the lavish decor of the apartment shared by the Prime Minister and his then fiancé were revealed in March.

High-end designer Lulu Lytle’s redesign of No11 reportedly included gold wall coverings.

But the funding for the work was not on the commission’s list of political donations or in Mr Johnson Commons’ register of interests.

This sparked demands from the Labor Party for a full investigation into how extravagant work was paid and whether the rules were broken.

The Tories are considering appealing the Election Commission fine for the donation linked to the renovation of Boris Johnson’s apartment.

A party spokesperson said: “The Conservative Party has received notification from the Election Commission that, in its opinion, the manner in which a payment was reported represented a technical violation of the reporting requirements under the Party Act. policies, elections and referendums.

“We have been in constant contact with the electoral commission on this matter and have asked for their opinion on how the transaction should be reported since it was completed.

“We plan to appeal this decision and will make a decision within 28 working days.”

Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael said it remained to be seen whether Lord Geidt would feel able to continue in his role, adding that anyone who fulfills this role will “perhaps have to show a greater degree of curiosity, and maybe a little less confident than it has been to date ”.

The Orkney and Shetland MP told the Commons: “Today’s Election Commission report regarding donations for the renovation of the Downing Street apartment indicates the Prime Minister was in the process of WhatsApping Lord Brownlow asking money in November 2020.

“But it would appear that the Prime Minister also told Lord Geidt, the independent adviser, that he only learned about the source of funding in February 2021.

“Now it remains to be seen whether, under these circumstances, Lord Geidt will feel able to continue to play the role of independent adviser.

“But whoever does this work will have to do it with all diligence, shall we say, and show perhaps a greater degree of curiosity, and perhaps a little less confidence, than has been the case. until now.”