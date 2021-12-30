Saugus Christmas parade shaken by political profanity – NBC Boston





Vulgar political rhetoric has eclipsed a Christmas tradition this year in Saugus, Massachusetts.

The annual Christmas Eve parade dates back decades. Each year, children of all ages see illuminated cars and trucks as they wait for Santa Claus.

But this year, two vans participating in the parade made it political, displaying “Trump 2024” flags and a lighted sign reading “F *** Biden”.

“To see something like this tarnish something that we’ve been doing for so long is disheartening,” said Anthony Cogliano, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saugus de Selectmen. “I guess when this was brought to the attention of the organizers, they stopped the parade, made it turn off its lights.”

Cogliano only heard about the flags and the inappropriate sign after the fact. Some have called town hall to complain while others have expressed their frustrations online.

“The first time I saw it was on social media, and I immediately said it was in bad taste,” he said. “When the parade passed my house, I didn’t see it. I would have stopped the parade on the spot.”

All of the parade participants are volunteers, and apparently the dividing screens were hidden when the organizers first checked the vehicles ahead of the event.

Once someone noticed it, the parade was stopped and the organizers had them remove the swear word.

“I don’t think politics has a place in a holiday parade, whether it’s Trump, Biden, Anthony Cogliano, whatever,” Cogliano said. “It’s a shame people don’t use more common sense. You’re doing a parade for the kids, and the dirty word could have been easily avoided.”

