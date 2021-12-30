PM Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand to launch several projects today

Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth more than 14,100 crores. These projects cover a wide range of sectors / areas across the state including irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply, among others. The program will see the inauguration of 6 projects, including several road widening projects, a hydroelectric project in Pithoragarh and projects to improve the sewer network in Nainital. The cumulative cost of projects being inaugurated has been exceeded 3400 crores.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project which will be built at a cost of around 5750 crores. This project was first conceived in 1976 and was on hold for many years. The Prime Minister’s vision to prioritize long-standing projects is the force behind laying the foundation stone for the project. This project of national importance, will irrigate approximately 34,000 hectares of additional land, produce 300 MW of hydroelectricity and supply drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to improve connectivity in remote areas of the country, inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of several road sector projects worth approximately 8700 crore would be made.

The projects for which the first stones would be laid include four lanes of 85 kilometers of Moradabad-Kashipur road to be constructed at a cost of more than 4000 crores; two lanes of the 22 kilometer section of the Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and the 18 kilometer section from Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of an 8-kilometer-long Khatima bypass at Udham Singh Nagar; construction of the national four-lane highway (NH109D) under construction at a cost of over 175 crore. These road projects will improve the connectivity of the Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai region as well as the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. Improved connectivity will also benefit the industrial areas of Rudrapur and Lalkuan in addition to improving accessibility to Jim Corbett National Park.

In addition, the foundation stones for several road projects across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by the Prime Minister. The projects include the laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1157 kilometers at a cost of more than 625 crore and construction of 151 bridges at a cost of approximately 450 crores.

Road projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a 99-kilometer Nagina to Kashipur road widening project (NH-74) built at the cost of more than 2,500 crore and road widening projects on three sections of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh Strategic Road (NH 125) constructed as part of an all-weather road project at a cost of over 780 crore. The three sections go from Chyurani to Ancholi (32 kilometers), from Bilkhet to Champawat (29 kilometers) and from Tilon to Chyurani (28 kilometers). The road widening projects will not only improve the connectivity of remote areas, but will also boost tourism, industrial and commercial activities in the region. The Tanakpur-Pithoragarh strategic road will now have all-weather connectivity that will facilitate the unhindered movement of the military to border areas and improved connectivity for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

With the aim of expanding the state’s medical infrastructure and providing world-class medical facilities to the people of all parts of the country, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS Rishikesh satellite center in the district of Udham Singh Nagar and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College. in Pithoragarh. These two hospitals are being built at a cost of approximately 500 crores and 450 crore respectively. The improved medical infrastructure will not only help the people of the Kumaon and Terai regions, but also the bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of around 2,400 housing units for the economically weaker part of the towns of Sitarganj and Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district. These houses will be built at a cumulative cost of over 170 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban).

To improve tap water supply in rural areas of the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 73 water supply systems in 13 districts of the state as part of the Jal Jeevan mission. The programs will cumulatively cost approximately 1,250 crore and will benefit more than 1.3 lakh of rural households in the state. In addition, to ensure a steady supply of quality water in the urban areas of Haridwar and Nainital, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the water supply plans of these two towns. The programs will provide approximately 14,500 connections to Haridwar and over 2,400 connections to Haldwani, benefiting approximately one lakh of Haridwar residents and approximately 12,000 Haldwani residents.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of creating new avenues to harness the inherent potential of a region, the foundation stone for a 41-acre aroma park in Kashipur and a 40-acre plastic industrial park in Sitarganj will be laid. . Both projects will be developed by State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation Uttarakhand Limited (SIIDCUL) at a cumulative cost of approximately 100 crore. The Aroma Park will utilize the immense growth potential of Uttarakhand’s floriculture due to its unique geographic conditions. The Plastic Industrial Park will be a step in establishing the state’s industrial prowess and creating employment opportunities for the population.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two wastewater treatment plants with a capacity of 7 MLD and 1.5 MLD built at a cost of around 50 crore in Ramnagar, Nainital. In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of nine Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in Udham Singh Nagar, which will be constructed at a cost of around 200 crore; and a 78 crore project to improve the sewage system in Nainital.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Suringad-II hydropower project with a capacity of 5 megawatts built by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam (UJVN) Limited in Munsyari in the district of Pithoragarh, built at a cost of approximately 50 crores.

