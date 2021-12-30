House committee says Trump claim of privilege should be rejected





WASHINGTON The House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill said Thursday the Supreme Court should suspend an appeals court ruling requiring the National Archives to turn over documents from former President Donald Trump who could shed light on the events leading up to and including that day.

In a file filed with the court, the committee’s lawyers argued that it was within their jurisdiction to seek the information.

“While the facts are unprecedented, this case is not difficult,” counsel in the case said, adding, “This Court’s review is unwarranted and the certiorari motion must be dismissed.”

Lawyers said, however, that if the court “nonetheless believed” that a review was warranted, “the Congressional defendants respectfully request that the matter be resolved expeditiously.”

The nine-member Congressional committee is not only investigating Trump’s conduct on January 6 when he told a rally crowd to “fight like hell” shortly before rioters invaded them. security forces, but also on its efforts in the previous months to challenge the election results or impede a peaceful transfer of power.

Trump attacked the committee’s work and continued to promote unfounded conspiracy theories of widespread election fraud, even though Joe Biden’s victory was certified by all 50 states. His claims have been refuted by courts across the country.

In suing to prevent the National Archives from handing over documents, Trump’s lawyers said the committee had “no legitimate legislative purpose” to search for them and granting access to the documents would undermine the executive privilege of future presidents.

Trump’s lawyers last week asked the Supreme Court to hear arguments for its claim that executive privilege prevents disclosure of documents, describing the committee as being engaged in “winding fishing expeditions.”

The committee says the documents, including presidential journals, visitor logs, drafts of speeches and handwritten notes, are critical to its investigation into the deadly riot on Capitol Hill aimed at overturning the results of the presidential election in 2020.

The Supreme Court could refuse to hear the appeal. Such action would mean that the Dec. 9 decision of the federal appeals court is the final word on the matter.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals for the United States rejected Trump’s various arguments asserting executive privilege, saying Congress had a “sole vital interest” in studying the events of January 6. This panel also focused on Biden’s determination that the documents were in the public interest and therefore executive privilege should not be invoked.

The question now is whether at least four judges agree to hear the case. The tribunal has six conservative jurists, including three appointed by Trump, and several issues have arisen since Trump’s lawyers filed their potentially interesting initial motion.

On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that the House committee had agreed to postpone its attempt to obtain certain documents, at the request of the Biden administration. The White House feared that the release of all Trump administration documents sought by the committee could compromise national security and executive privilege.

The agreement to keep certain Trump files away from the committee is commemorated in a December 16 letter from the White House legal counsel’s office. It primarily protects recordings that do not involve the events of January 6, but which were covered by the committee’s extensive request for documents at Trump’s White House on the events of that day.

While the deal focused on specific concerns, the potential narrowing of document requests is an acknowledgment that it was broad. This point forms the basis for the court filing with the Supreme Court by lawyers for Trump, where the words broad, too broad, surprisingly broad, and hopelessly broad are sprinkled all over the place. This is a point that Trump has also noticed.

In a statement following the disclosure of the deal, the former chairman said the committee had “just dropped a lot of their request for my records and is documenting a very big story” and the action “is changing. also the entire complexion of their application “.

Trump’s attorneys sent a further request on Wednesday asking the court to review an interview that committee chair Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Conducted with the Washington Post. During the interview, Thompson said the committee was reviewing Trump’s actions on the day of the insurgency to determine if he could recommend that the Justice Department open a criminal investigation.

Trump’s case argues that such action is outside the committee’s legislative purpose. “He cannot embark on what is essentially a law enforcement investigation on the pretext that he might legislate based on information he finds during the exploration,” the file said.

In Thursday’s presentation, the committee’s lawyers addressed this issue, acknowledging that its participation must have legislative intent. “The records could shed light on many potential pieces of legislation,” they wrote, such as efforts to “reform and amend the 1887 Electoral Count Act” and “increase the legal consequences of a refusal by the executive branch to act. respond in a timely and appropriate manner to attacks on Proceedings of Congress. “

They also said the records could have an effect on efforts to enact or improve laws to “prevent executive officials from tapping into the Department of Justice or other federal resources to support bogus. allegations concerning an election “.

Trump’s attempts to limit investigations against him have had mixed results with the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, the court refused to prevent his tax records from being turned over to the New York attorney’s office as part of an investigation. This prevented Congress last year, when Trump was in power, from obtaining banking and financial records for him and his family members.

