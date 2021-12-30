Arrival in Afghanistan of the first batch of 1,800 metric tonnes of wheat offered by Pakistan





By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Dec 30 (PTI) The Pakistani government said on Thursday that the first shipment of 1,800 metric tonnes of wheat, part of its humanitarian aid program to Afghanistan, arrived in the neighboring country torn apart by the war. The first shipment of 1,800 tonnes of wheat was handed over by Shehzad Arbab, special assistant to the prime minister, to the Afghan side, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The PKR 5 billion humanitarian package, which also includes 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, winter shelter and emergency medical supplies, is part of in-kind aid to Afghanistan announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Foreign Ministry said. It comes after Pakistan and India moved closer to finalizing an Afghan wheat transit deal. On Thursday, India provided a list of Afghan contractors and truck drivers to the Pakistani government that would transport the Indian shipment of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid. The two countries have agreed to the terms, and the wheat shipment will begin once Pakistan approves the list of Afghan contractors and drivers, according to an article in the Express Tribune newspaper. Currently Pakistan only allows Afghanistan to export goods to India, however, the Pakistani government made an exception to this rule at the first meeting of the Apex committee of the new inter-ministerial coordination cell Afghan in Islamabad last month, when he announced that Pakistan would allow India to send wheat to the war-torn country through its territory. The Foreign Ministry said Pakistan believes the current humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan requires immediate attention from the international community. According to the Foreign Ministry, it is essential that countries around the world contact Afghans urgently to help them overcome the current humanitarian and economic crisis, since the Taliban regime took control of the country in August of this year. . According to UN estimates, nearly 23 million Afghans face severe food shortages, with up to 3.2 million children at risk of malnutrition. The UNDP has warned that 97% of Afghans will fall below the poverty line by June next year if action is not taken. PTI SH VM AKJ VMVM

