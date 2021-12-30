2022: An emotional year for Greece-Turkey relations





The coming year promises to be difficult for Greece’s relations with Turkey. Not that those before were easy, but the situation can get worse if some circles seek to exploit emotionally charged historical milestones. Here in Greece, the centenary of the Smyrna disaster will bring the tragic events of this period to the fore. The painful images and stories that have marked Greek society, coupled with historical documents and political analyzes of these events, will create an atmosphere of heightened sensitivity, which politicians will need to deal with with restraint and maturity. The government first, but also the opposition, will be judged by their actions. There will be events, presentations and conferences marking the anniversary, and Turkey will inevitably be criticized. For his part, the latter will undoubtedly react, expressing a certain frustration and giving his own interpretation of events. Some may even issue threats. In Turkey, meanwhile, 2022 comes just ahead of its centenary as a modern state. This will be a milestone for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has openly stated that his intention is to mark the country’s history even more than its founder Kemal Ataturk and will exploit every opportunity to do so. The same year, 2023, will also bring elections to Turkey, which Erdogan will desperately seek to win not only to stay in power with all that that entails politically, economically and socially, and with regard to his international image and role, but also for historical reasons. because he will want to lead Turkey to the dawn of its second century. All of these will come at a time when Erdogan may also seek to distract public attention from the dire straits of the economy and onto a non-domestic issue. The risk that such a policy will be continued is even greater because of the presence at his side of the nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli, who draws his political oxygen from the tensions with Greece and Turkey. It is clear from this confluence of factors that this was a powder keg situation and a serious risk of increasing populism. There is nothing we can do to control events in Turkey, other than hope that our neighbors will keep their cool and avoid extreme reactions which could not only further damage bilateral relations, but also negatively impact the Turkish economy and its relations with the United States and Europe, hopefully. the perils are obvious to serious minds across the Aegean Sea. Here in Greece we will all politicians, intellectuals and opinion makers be judged on whether we stir up public opinion or act with maturity and responsibility in 2022, a year in which history will cast a heavy shadow on our relations with the United States. Turkey, creating a rather tense environment which will require very skillful management.

