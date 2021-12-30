Jan. 6 panel urges Supreme Court to reject Trump’s offer to protect records





The House panel investigating the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol has asked the Supreme Court to deny former President TrumpDonald TrumpKeith Olbermann criticized for a tweet targeting the Romney family. China’s peak power? And other big national security issues for 2022 MORE’s efforts to block the release of his administration’s records.

Lawyers for the House select committee, in a judicial brief Thursday, rebuffed Trump’s claim for executive privilege over a trove of documents that congressional investigators say are needed for their investigation into the deadly riot.

The work of the select committees is of the utmost importance and urgency: to investigate one of the darkest episodes in our country’s history, a deadly assault on the Capitol and the Congress of the United States and an unprecedented disruption to the peaceful transfer of power from one president to another, they wrote.

The investigation is essential for the ability of select committees to propose corrective measures to ensure the peaceful transfer of power and prevent future attacks on our democratic institutions.

Trump turned to the Supreme Court last week after lower federal courts in Washington, DC, rejected his request to prevent the National Archives from sending the documents to congressional investigators.

Lower Courts Focused on President BidenJoe Biden FDA clears second rapid home COVID-19 test Pentagon awards $ 6.7 million contract for domestic production of essential material for rapid COVID-19 testing path to the MORE White House decision not to invoke executive privilege over Trump-era schedules, call logs, emails and other requested documents. Biden declined to do so after determining that the House panel’s needs for the records exceeded any possible benefit of keeping them secret.

The Justice Department, on behalf of the Biden administration, filed briefs on Thursday in support of the House panels’ position in the case.

President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege over the specific documents at issue here is not in the best interests of the nation, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote. A court ruling allowing a former president to override this considered judgment would constitute an unprecedented intrusion into the Article II authority of the incumbent president.

Trump has asked judges to protect disputed records from disclosure as they consider his formal appeal of a Dec. 9 ruling against him by a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Circuit DC.

The former president maintains that the House panel investigation does not have a legitimate legislative purpose. In a Wednesday brief, his attorneys argued that the committee was pursuing Trumps’ cases to put together a case for criminal referral to the Department of Justice, calling him an inquisitorial tribunal whose purpose is outside of l one of the legislative powers of Congress.

The January 6 attack resulted in the deaths of four pro-Trump rioters, including a woman shot dead by Capitol Police. A Capitol Police officer suffered a fatal stroke one day after being wounded in close combat, and four other law enforcement officers who responded that day have since died by suicide. More than 700 rioters face charges.

The House then formed a bipartisan select committee to investigate the attack and consider legislation to further secure Capitol Hill and make America’s democracy less vulnerable. The panel is reportedly aiming to release its provisional findings this summer.

The committee, which urged judges to consider the matter no later than mid-January, said delaying the transfer of cases would cause irreparable harm.

Indeed, the inquiry of the select committees has already been negatively impacted: with each passing day, the select committee is forced to carry out its investigation, including by questioning witnesses, without benefiting from the key documents in question in this case, affirms their memory.

Updated at 15:54

