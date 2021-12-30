SSF strengthens China on several fronts

China’s approach to the interrelated areas of space, cyberspace and electromagnetism, the main functional and combat areas of the Strategic Support Force (SSF) has evolved considerably over the past three decades.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched reforms that brought dramatic changes to its structure, combat model and organizational culture. The creation of a Strategic Support Force (SSF) that centralizes most of the PLA’s space, cyber, electronic and psychological warfare capabilities is a boost for the Chinese military. The reforms came to an inflection point as the PLA sought to move away from land territorial defense to expand its projection of power to protect Chinese interests in the strategic borders of space, cyberspace and distant seas. The PLA views cyber, electronic and psychological warfare as interconnected sub-components of information warfare.

The SSF demonstrates China’s evolving understanding of how information serves as a strategic resource in warfare. The PLA recognizes that exploiting outer space, the cyber domain and the electromagnetic spectrum while denying their use to adversaries are primary needs if China is to achieve superiority in any conflict. These three areas are the primary channels through which a military force collects, processes, transmits and receives information.

The design of SSFs is a logical solution to improving China’s access to space and cyber domains in peacetime and challenging them in wartime. Remote SSF operations in distant seas and beyond aim to achieve strategic national objectives through counter-intervention and power projection. Another important principle that seems to have influenced the design of the SSF is the persistent Maoist imperative for integration in peacetime and in wartime. From the mid-2000s, the management of the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) remained convinced that its primary responsibility for air defense operations should be gradually extended to space, by proposing the strategic operational concept of integrated air and space operations.

The lessons China learned from the Gulf War radically changed the way its military planners viewed the future of war and changed Chinese thinking about the strategic role of information in warfare. China has learned few lessons from the Gulf War. First, the war proved that the widespread integration of information technology into warfare can confer overwhelming military superiority. The operational use of space command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) has drawn particular attention. The former PLA Second Artillery Force has also presented itself at various times as the best equipped to complete the array of military space missions. Its arsenal of short, medium and long range ballistic missiles, as well as its inherent status as a strategic service, have given it a strong hand.

The Strategic Support Force was created as part of a larger reorganization that dissolved the four former general departments of the PLA, incorporating most of their functions into 15 functional joint force bodies within one Enlarged Central Military Commission. Before the reorganization of the PLA, the cyber and GE units were organized according to disciplines such as reconnaissance, attack or defense missions. The creation of the SSF and theater commands dramatically simplified this process by organizing both Chinese conventional warfare and information warfare units into standing task groups designed to transition seamlessly to command structures in time of war. war.

The psychological domain is central to the concept of the Three Wars PLA, a unique Chinese combat model that calls for the coordinated use of psychological operations, public opinion warfare and legal warfare to gain advantage. on an opponent. Chinese strategists spent the 2000s focusing primarily on applying these concepts and lessons, both through force-wide concepts such as Integrated Network and Electronic Warfare (INEW) and at the operational level. Together, they formed the basis of a nascent Chinese C4ISR system to enable regional surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strikes.

The operational forces of the Strategic Support Forces are divided into two co-equal branches: the Directorate of Space Systems (SSD), which leads a force in charge of space operations, and the Directorate of Network Systems (NSD), which leads a force. information officer. operations. Many SSF forces are organized into bases, a form of corps commander rank unit distinct from the PLA. The space force, in particular, was already largely organized into bases before the creation of the Strategic Security Force.

The Strategic Support Forces’ space mission falls under the Department of Space Systems, a deputy theater command chief rank organization that has been described as the headquarters of China’s military space forces. There is speculation about the SSF’s space strength for research, development, testing and anti-satellite operations. The two missions could presumably fall under the space attack and defense categories, respectively, which would place them under the mandate of the SSF. Alternatively, these missions can be assigned to the PLA Rocket Force, which already has a role in missile operations, or to the PLA Air Force (PLAAF).

The Strategic Support Forces cyber mission has been assigned to the Network Systems Department, a deputy theater command chief rank organization that serves as the headquarters for the SSF Cyber ​​Operations Force. Despite its name, the NSD and its subordinate forces are responsible for information warfare at large, with a set of missions that includes cyber warfare, electronic warfare, and psychological warfare. The bulk of China’s strategic cyber forces were previously contained in the GSD’s third department with a focus on technical reconnaissance, which was transferred en masse to the NSD.

The integration of the cyberwar and electronic warfare elements of the former 3PLA and 4PLA is a crucial step towards the full realization of a long-held theory of the PLA on how best to combat information warfare known as The name Integrated and Electronic Network Warfare, which envisions the close coordination of cyber and electronic warfare forces in capability development and operational use.

The Strategic Support Force also appears to have incorporated elements of military psychological and political warfare missions as a result of the consequent reorganization of China’s political warfare forces. This mission was summed up in a concept developed in the early 2000s known as Three Wars, a unique Chinese model of political warfare that calls for the coordinated use of psychological warfare, public opinion warfare and of legal warfare to establish discursive power over an adversary which is the power to control perceptions and shape narratives that advance Chinese interests and undermine those of an adversary.

The first SSF commander, Gen. Gao Jin, highlighted the role of the forces in supporting information, saying that the SSF provides vital support for safeguarding and setting up an information umbrella. While the role of the SSF in supporting strategic information largely derives from the plethora of intelligence and communications assets under its space force, the cyberforce also maintains a wide range of technical gathering capabilities. The SSF enables and maintains the ability of the PLAs to project power into the East and South China Seas and areas beyond the First Island Chain. The SSF is expected to deploy assets that span the entire information chain, including space surveillance, satellite relay and communications and telemetry, tracking and navigation, all of which are required to support these types of remote operations. Long-range precision strikes, distant naval deployments, long-range unmanned aerial vehicle reconnaissance, and strategic air operations all rely to varying degrees on infrastructure over which the SSF now exercises exclusive control.

