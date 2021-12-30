Forecast 2022





There was not much to celebrate in 2021. Domestic politics were torn by acrimony, instability and uncertainty. The Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) triggered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the opposition but got no convictions, thus discrediting itself and the watchdog. More importantly, Imran Khan has irrevocably lost his luster as well as the one-page narrative with the Miltablishment that brought him to power and supported him for three years. Meanwhile, the opposition took advantage of the situation to put options on the table for the Miltablishment going forward.

The mismanagement and corruption of the PTI government has plunged the economy into a low. Rampant inflation and unprecedented unemployment have brought down the working and lower middle classes. As a result, the PTI was routed in almost every byelection. He also lost elections to cantonment councils across the country and to local bodies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Foreign policy options have diminished over time. Relations with China have been frozen. Those with America have become thorny. The Saudis have grown gloomy. India remained hostile. Even Afghanistan has stopped listening to us. So, today, internal security is fragile because the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) continues to attack our security forces across the border while a new militant religious force (Tehreek- e-Labaik Pakistan) stood up to pose a serious problem. challenge to the mandate of the State and to our relations with Europe. The only silver lining has been the containment of Covid-19, thanks to planes filled with free vaccines from sympathetic donors like China and the WHO.

By 2022, the challenges are obvious. The NAB must be reformed to become a fair and effective watchdog under an upright and neutral president. The Pakistan Election Commission should be encouraged and empowered to ensure free and fair elections under reformed electoral laws. The economy needs to get rid of unnecessary and unproductive spending while making the tax system more efficient and fairer. Donors and foreign investors must be able to lend and profit in an environment of trust, stability and certainty. Relations with neighbors and foreign powers must be repaired and normalized in our own interests. Militant religiosity must be nipped in the bud. The idea that tanks and guns can provide national security must be complemented by a narrative of national power based on bread and butter. Etc. But none of these goals can be achieved under the current PTI-led waiver that has squandered a historic opportunity to turn the situation around with the help of pillars of state support.

Many people are inclined to wonder how a PMLN government that replaces the PTI regime this year could tackle the myriad of problems facing Pakistan. A short answer is that, other things being equal, Shahbaz Sharif is a better, more experienced and more competent administrator than Imran Khan, so this factor alone should lead to greater productivity of given resources. It is also true that he can expect to wield greater influence and enjoy greater confidence with foreign donors and investors based on their good experience with him as Chief Minister of Punjab. for many years. Man to man too, Nawaz Sharif has shown humility with a soft voice in his relations with the Saudi and Qatari royal families, with US President Joe Biden, Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan and the Indian Narendra Modi, unlike Imran Khan whose arrogance and strident nature alienated world leaders. These factors can therefore be expected to tip the scales in favor of a PMLN diet. Beyond all these factors, the PMLN can listen to good advice in making difficult decisions at the start of its mandate so that it can enjoy the fruits of its labor as the next elections approach. It is a truism that an unpopular chosen regime cannot make the tough decisions like a popular mandated regime. Last but not least, the PMLN core team comprising pillars like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ishaq Dar, Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Musaddak Malik, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Maryam Aurangzeb, Azam Tarrar, etc. leaps ahead of comparative doers in any other party.

The last PMLN government was progressing fairly well until it was derailed by a Miltablishment plot that overthrew Nawaz Sharif and brought in Imran Khan. Mr. Sharifs’ crime consisted of wanting to normalize with India by ending the jihad of Lashkar-e-Tayba and Jaish-e-Mohammad against India and relying on the Afghan Taliban to negotiate peace with US-backed Ashraf Ghani regime in Kabul for a waiver. But the Miltablishment had ideas going against the grain. Now he is lumped together with a hostile India that sponsors separatism, insurgency and terrorism in Pakistan, a cold Taliban regime in Kabul that provides safe havens for the TTP, and a hostile US regime that holds Pakistan responsible for its humiliating defeat. in Afghanistan. Since Imran Khan cannot or will not resolve these issues, the Miltablishment must eat raven and look to Nawaz Sharif to get the country back on track.

It all depends now on how quickly and efficiently this U-turn can be carried out by the Miltablishment. This in turn depends on how a sufficient degree of trust can be built on both sides, with or without international guarantees, to implement a formula of power sharing and good governance.

