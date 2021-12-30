Cyrus Vance, who sued Weinstein and Trump Organization, looks back on his careerExBulletin





New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance at a New York press conference. Vance is stepping down after 12 years in power. Frank Franklin II / AP hide legend

. Frank Franklin II / AP

Frank Franklin II / AP

One of the country’s most prominent prosecutors is stepping down after 12 years in office.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. will likely be remembered for his confrontations with famous names including former film producer Harvey Weinstein and former French politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn. Vance also leaves an important task unfinished in his criminal case against the Trump Organization.

Last July, a grand jury indicted family business Trump and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg with leading an alleged 15-year conspiracy to cheat the tax authorities of millions of dollars. This made Vance the first prosecutor in American history to indict the company of a former president.

Vance’s investigation began in 2018, but was delayed due to COVID-19 and then President Trump’s efforts to block a subpoena. Trump has taken Vance to the Supreme Court twice, losing both times.

Vance says that once his office got the financial documents he was looking for, it only took four months to file an indictment.

“I don’t think we could have pushed any faster,” he said.

Vance sees his investigation of Trump picking up where the Justice Department left off in 2018, when federal prosecutors convicted Michael Cohen of illegal campaign contributions. They did not indict Trump, who allegedly led the scheme and then became president.

“When they closed this investigation, we were ready to move forward,” Vance said. “This office has always dealt with important matters, and it is not uncommon for it to handle important matters that other institutions have chosen not to handle.”

Vance, 67, has a head full of silver hair and recently interviewed NPR in his spacious Lower Manhattan office surrounded by memorabilia: an office that once belonged to his father, Cyrus Vance Sr., a former secretary at State in the Carter administration, another office that belonged to former District Attorney Frank Hogan, and an office ornament that reads “The Buck Stops Here”.

In 2015, a model named Ambra Battilana Gutierrez walked into a police station and filed a complaint against film producer Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault. She even made a recording of herself speaking with Weinstein the next day.

Vance chose not to indict Weinstein. The move sparked outrage when it came to light.

Vance says the evidence was not strong enough at the time. But three years later, with new testimony, Vance indicted Weinstein. He attended the trial and considers Weinstein’s rape conviction a major accomplishment for his office. (Weinstein is appealing his conviction.)

“It was Manhattan that ultimately decided to take on a case that was extremely difficult, but important to do. And we did,” Vance said.

Move away from low-level lawsuits

Vance’s office now handles about 42,000 cases per year. When Vance became DA in 2010, there were over 100,000 cases per year. Manhattan prosecutors no longer routinely charge with non-violent offenses like loitering and smoking weed in public. Vance says the change came from the realization that blacks and brunettes were disproportionately affected and that even a night spent in jail on a relatively minor charge could ruin the life of an accused.

“I have evolved and my willingness to think differently and more actively about what we should not be doing has evolved,” he said.

Tina Luongo, of the Legal Aid Society, says Vance gets points for funding alternatives to cash bonding. But it was the pressure from lawyers and the new legislation that really brought down the total number of prosecutions.

“I don’t think he can take credit for it,” Luongo said.

Vance says he will continue to practice law, but wants to spend more time with his family. He recently became a grandfather.

“There is a danger in always thinking that you have to be the only one there,” he said. “Sometimes the wisest thing … in a public institution is to bring in someone else … so that this institution can grow, evolve, beyond where you have it. left. “

New Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is no newbie to prosecuting Trump. As a public prosecutor, he helped bring a successful civil case against the Trump Foundation, in which Donald Trump admitted to personally abusing charitable funds.

