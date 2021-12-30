House committee says Trump claim of privilege should be rejected





WASHINGTON (AP) The House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill said Thursday the Supreme Court should stay an appeals court ruling forcing the National Archives to turn over documents to former President Donald Trump who could shed light on the events leading up to and including that day.

In a file filed with the court, the committee’s lawyers argued that it was within their jurisdiction to seek the information.

While the facts are unprecedented, this case is not difficult, lawyers on the record said, adding that this review by the court is unwarranted and the application for a certiorari order should be dismissed.

Lawyers have said, however, that if the court nonetheless finds that a review is warranted, defendants in Congress respectfully request that the case be resolved expeditiously.

The nine-member Congressional committee is not only investigating Trump’s conduct on January 6 when he told a rally crowd to fight like hell shortly before rioters invaded the forces of order, but also on his efforts over the previous months to challenge the election results or obstruct a peaceful transfer. power.

Trump attacked committee work and continued to promote unfounded conspiracy theories of widespread election fraud, even though Joe Bidens’ victory was certified by all 50 states. His claims have been refuted by courts across the country.

In suing to prevent the National Archives from handing over documents, Trump’s lawyers said the committee had no legitimate legislative purpose to search for them and that granting access to the documents would infringe the executive privilege of future presidents. .

Trump’s lawyers last week asked the Supreme Court to hear arguments for its claim that executive privilege prevents disclosure of documents, describing the committee as being engaged in winding fishing expeditions.

The committee says the documents, including presidential journals, visitor logs, drafts of speeches and handwritten notes, are critical to its investigation into the deadly riot on Capitol Hill aimed at overturning the results of the presidential election in 2020.

The Supreme Court could refuse to hear the appeal. Such action would mean that the Dec. 9 decision of the federal appeals court is the final word on the matter.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals for the United States has rejected various arguments asserting executive privilege, saying Congress has a unique vital interest in studying the events of January 6. This panel also focused on Bidens’ determination that the documents were in the public interest and therefore executive privilege should not be invoked.

The question now is whether at least four judges agree to hear the case. The tribunal has six conservative jurists, including three appointed by Trump, and several issues have arisen since Trump’s lawyers filed their potentially interesting initial motion.

On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that the House committee had agreed to postpone its attempt to obtain certain documents, at the request of the Biden administration. The White House feared that the release of all Trump administration documents sought by the committee could compromise national security and executive privilege.

The agreement to keep certain Trump files away from the committee is commemorated in a December 16 letter from the White House office of advisers. It primarily protects recordings that do not involve the events of January 6, but that have been covered by commissions that have requested documents from Trump’s White House on the events of that day.

While the deal focused on specific concerns, the potential narrowing of document requests is an acknowledgment that it was broad. This point forms the basis for the court filing with the Supreme Court by lawyers for Trump, where the words broad, too broad, surprisingly broad, and hopelessly broad are sprinkled all over the place. This is a point that Trump has also noticed.

In a statement following the disclosure of the deal, the former chairman said the committee has just dropped much of its request for my records and is documenting a very big story and that the action is also changing the entire complexion of their request.

Trump’s attorneys sent a further request on Wednesday asking the court to review an interview that committee chair Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Conducted with the Washington Post. During the interview, Thompson said the committee was studying Trump’s actions on the day of the insurgency to determine whether it could recommend that the Justice Department open a criminal investigation.

Trump’s dossier argues that such action is outside the legislative purpose of committees. He cannot embark on what is essentially a law enforcement investigation on the pretext that he might legislate based on information he finds during the exploration, according to the filing.

In Thursday’s presentation, the committee’s lawyers addressed this issue, acknowledging that its participation must have legislative intent. The records could inform many of the potential pieces of legislation they drafted, such as efforts to reform and amend the 1887 Electoral Tally Act and increase the legal consequences of an executive refusal to respond in time. timely and appropriate to attacks on Congressional proceedings.

They also said the cases could have an effect on efforts to enact or improve laws to prevent executive officials from tapping into the Justice Department or other federal resources to support bogus. allegations concerning an election.

Trump’s attempts to limit investigations against him have had mixed results in the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, the court refused to prevent his tax records from being turned over to a New York attorney’s office as part of an investigation. This prevented Congress last year, when Trump was in power, from obtaining banking and financial records for him and his family members.

