PM Modi lays foundation for projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore, attacks opposition





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in the town of Haldwani in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. Programs worth 2,000 crore rupees have been introduced in Haldwani in Uttarakhand with the aim of improving connectivity in the region, Prime Minister Modi said. The inaugurated projects include three different sections of the Chardham all-season road which have been widened, the Nagina-Kashipur national road, the Suring Gad hydel project and the sewer works under the Namami Gange program in Nainital. Also, the multi-purpose Lakhwar Rs 5,747 crore hydropower project, an AIIMS satellite center for Kumaon Valued at Rs 500 crore, the Moradabad-Kashipur dual carriageway, improved road connectivity with Nepal and an aroma park in Kashipur are among the key projects whose foundations have been laid by PM Modi. “… We will make it a decade of Uttarakhand,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that “These inaugurated development projects will provide better connectivity and better health for the people of Haldwani.” Improved infra will make this era the era of Uttarakhand, says Prime Minister Modi #Uttarakhand #PMModi #Haldwani pic.twitter.com/YJPR1XMmT4 IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) December 30, 2021 “We are also providing a program of Rs 2000 crore for the development of the overall infrastructure of Haldwani, for water, sewage, road, parking, street lights,” Prime Minister Modi said. He said better mobile connectivity, hospitals and other facilities will boost tourism in Uttarkhand and help young people in the state. READ ALSO | PM Modi lays foundation for projects worth over Rs 28,000 crore in Mandi PM Modi attacks the opposition Addressing the people at the cornerstone laying ceremony in Haldwani, Prime Minister Modi searched the opposition saying, “Now that the public knows their [Opposition] Truth be told, these people have started a new business of rumors, making, spreading and then shouting about it. These Uttarakhand rebels are also spreading rumors about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway line. “ Kumaon has played a huge role in our struggle for freedom, says Prime Minister Modi#Uttarakhand #PMModi #Haldwani pic.twitter.com/YwNRoFflfd IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) December 30, 2021 “Uttarakhand has completed 20 years of training. During those years you also saw people running the government who said, “You can plunder Uttarakhand, but save my government. These people looted Uttarakhand with both hands. »Declared Prime Minister Modi. READ ALSO | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ganga highway, say UP and Yogi “bahut hai howi” “It has been a permanent mark of those who were in government before, to hamper development projects. The Lakhwar project, which started today, has the same story. It was first thought out in 1976. Today, after 46 years, our government has laid the foundation stone for its work, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-lays-foundation-aiims-haldwani-uttarakhand-crore-hopposition-1894126-2021-12-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos