Chinese dictator Xi Jinping risks spoiling Olympic holiday by suing Hong Kong pop star Denise Ho

Cantopop singer, actress and human rights activist Denise Ho has been released from prison after being detained for more than 30 hours. Ho, a Canadian citizen, was one of seven people arrested in Hong Kong this week for being currently or formerly associated with online media News from the stand. As Vancouver East NDP MP Jenny Kwan pointed out, the arrests violate section 27 of Hong Kong’s Basic Law, which guarantees freedom of the press and freedom of speech. expression. https://twitter.com/hkcnews_com/status/1476499752782995459 The arrests were also condemned by Foreign Minister Mlanie Joly and Conservative Foreign Affairs Spokesman Michael Chong. https://twitter.com/melaniejoly/status/1476315458135592961 https://twitter.com/melaniejoly/status/1476315461549703176 Chong noted that Ho’s arrest violates the 1984 Sino-British Treaty that led to Hong Kong’s return to Chinese control. https: //twitter.com/MichaelChongMP/status/1476260189632401410? ref_src = tw … Earlier this year, I called Chinese dictator Xi Jinping a true “Trump of the East” (rather than Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte) because of Xi’s growing list of public policy failures. Xi has managed to turn the West against him by playing hostage diplomacy, ignoring international treaties, crushing dissent in Hong Kong, and possibly committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang against Uyghur Muslims. It has also alienated many of its neighbors in Central and East Asia. In addition, there is evidence that Xi is inflating China’s economic growth statistics even as he pulls down the country’s tech sector. Now China is preparing to host the Winter Olympics just as more than 200 national security police have been sent to shut down a media outlet. Is it any wonder that some are calling for a full Canadian boycott of the 2022 Games rather than the whimsical “diplomatic boycott” of Justin Trudeau? https://twitter.com/yeshe_paljor/status/1380119462251094017 Someone needs to remind Xi that Canada has a minority government. So while Trudeau wants Canada to continue participating, nothing prevents a majority of MPs from other parties from supporting a full boycott. Of course, that won’t happen until plenty of polls are taken to make sure such a move doesn’t blow up in the face of politicians. But that’s not completely out of the question, especially in light of China’s recent mistreatment of another Canadian citizen. If the US, UK and Australia were to participate, it would tarnish Xi’s reputation on the world stage. Let’s not kid ourselves. The Winter Games are not as important as the Summer Olympics in terms of television revenue and international appeal. TV stations would survive a total boycott. And the world would certainly not end, especially in the midst of a pandemic. https://twitter.com/hoccgoomusic/status/1476581619964481541 Following

