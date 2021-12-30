STEPHEN MOORE: Trump’s economic record is improving every day | Opinion





When running against Donald Trump for president, Joe Biden often made the now ironic accusation that any president who has allowed so many deaths from COVID-19 should never be in the White House. Today there are more COVID deaths under Biden than under Trump and it is even with the vaccine.

But it’s not just on health issues that Trump’s presidency looks so much better and competent in hindsight.

Everywhere I go these days people come up to me and say something like this, “I didn’t like some of the things Trump said or the way he acted, but I have to admit I love what he did for the economy.

No one has defended Trump’s “Make America Great Again” policies more convincingly than Biden. High gas prices, the highest inflation rate in four decades, a plan to double the national debt in 12 years, and falling workers’ wages are awakening Americans to true widespread prosperity under Trump.

Trump’s strategy was to cut taxes, slash regulations, massively increase domestic energy production, and revise trade deals to toughen things up with China.

No one in the progressive movement thought it could work. The Washington Post claimed ahead of the 2016 election that “Trump could destroy the world economy.” Has this turned out to be true?

Here are the facts, ma’am. In his first three years in power before COVID hit, the unemployment rate fell below 4%, which was near the lowest in half a century. The inflation rate fell to 1%, which was even below the target level set by the Federal Reserve. This has kept interest rates on mortgages and many other loans at their lowest levels in modern times.

Poverty rates have fallen to their lowest levels on record. This was true for women, children, blacks, whites, Hispanics and Asians. Median household income has reached nearly $ 68,000, and the gain of $ 5,000 in three years was greater than that of George W. Bush’s second term and Barack Obama’s eight years.

Here’s another remarkable feat: Under Trump, the United States has become energy independent. The month Trump left office a year ago, the United States was importing no oil from Saudi Arabia, in large part because American oil and gas production had increased. Now we have a president who has to beg the Saudis and the Iranians to produce more oil. What humiliation.

Bumper stickers are starting to pop up everywhere: “Miss Trump Yet? Few Americans miss some of his antics. But with every day that inflation rises, the border remains in chaos, COVID goes mad, and government spending and debt soar to new multi-billion dollar highs, Trumponomics seems like a better idea.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at FreedomWorks. He is co-author of the book: “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy”.

