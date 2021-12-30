What to watch in South Asia





Welcome to the South Asian foreign policy dossier.

Last week we took a look at some of Southeast Asia’s most surprising stories over the past year. This week we look to 2022. Below, we’ve put together four key questions for the region at the start of the New Year. The answers will have a major impact on 2022 and beyond.

If you would like to have South Asia Brief delivered to your inbox every Thursday, please sign up here.

Will the Taliban consolidate their power?

The Afghan Taliban government enters 2022 in the face of acute humanitarian and economic crises, a relentless threat from the Islamic State-Khorasan, and internal divisions. Although the group controls all of Afghanistan without major opposition, the math could quickly change if the Taliban are unable to meet these challenges. When the Taliban took power in August, they promised better days had arrived.

But the regime will struggle to gain legitimacy if people are starved, unemployed and besieged by terrorist attacks. Disillusionment and despair could lead to the emergence of new armed resistance groups, threaten Taliban control and risk plunging Afghanistan into civil war. A resumption of conflict would exacerbate the plight of the Afghans, jeopardizing the operations of international aid groups on the ground.

The Taliban’s challenges will be compounded next year if they do not receive formal international recognition, which would affect the regime’s ability to directly receive financial and development assistance. Some countries seemed comfortable engaging with the Taliban government without acknowledging it. The international community will continue to seek evidence of improvements in human rights and security before extending any recognition.

The ability of the Taliban to retain power will have repercussions far beyond Afghanistan. The influx of refugees, drug trafficking and the regional spillover effects of cross-border terrorism which intensify in a context of instability would all increase. If the Taliban hold their own, giving a semblance of stability, the prospects for Afghanistan’s economic recovery and international aid will be stronger. But concerns about human rights and the groups’ links to international terrorists will continue.

Will Omicron be kept at bay?

As 2021 draws to a close, most countries in South Asia have detected the omicron variant of COVID-19 within their borders. The region was hit hard by the pandemic in 2021. The crisis in India made headlines, but Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and especially Nepal have also suffered devastating outbreaks. The region remains vulnerable to omicron due to the fragility of its health system and its high population density. Inoculation rates have increased steadily since the summer. But the region of nearly 2 billion people enters 2022 with millions of people not fully vaccinated.

Chastened by their pandemic experiences in 2021, South Asian governments will not be complacent. In recent weeks, many countries have imposed new travel bans. Pakistan has expanded its vaccination campaign and India has pledged to speed up genome sequencing. The stakes are high in 2022 and not just for public health. Serious omicron surges could cause lockdowns that would lead to further economic misery for those already suffering from inflation and reverse some signs of economic recovery. They could also exacerbate community tensions and democratic decline in the region.

Pakistan prepares for an election year

Most South Asian countries will hold national elections over the next two years, with Pakistan’s first elections likely to be held in 2023. Domestic politics in the coming year will provide clues as to what may happen in the next few years. ballot boxes. In 2021 Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan got into a fight with his army chief, the country’s most powerful political figure who is expected to be the next intelligence chief. Soaring inflation has been another major policy challenge. The defeat of the ruling parties in the municipal elections in Peshawars, a major party stronghold, in December gave Khan further cause for concern.

In 2022, all eyes will be on Khan’s management of the economy and his relationship with the military, which has been cordial for most of his tenure. If economic stress does not become a political handicap and his ties to the military remain warm, Khan will enter the election year from a position of strength. One advantage for Khan is that Pakistan’s divided opposition has failed to capitalize on public discontent with its economic policies.

If all goes well in 2022, Khan will be on the verge of making history as Pakistan’s first elected prime minister to serve a full five-year term and he could also be rewarded with a second term.

What is China doing in South Asia?

One of the biggest geopolitical stories of recent years is China’s growing influence in South Asia. Thanks to soft power, investments in infrastructure, pandemic assistance and occasional military provocations, China has strengthened its presence in a region where its rival, India, has long ruled. How China engages with South Asia next year will provide a window into its broader foreign policy intentions.

Will an economic slowdown induced by a pandemic lead Beijing to restrict new investments? Will he attempt to rejuvenate the China-Pakistan economic corridor, which lost momentum in 2021 due to funding and security concerns? Will he try to engage economically with the Taliban? Will he launch charming offensives in Nepal, where a new prime minister would be less pro-Chinese than his predecessor?

Such considerations have direct implications for the Indo-Chinese rivalry and for India’s relations with Pakistan, its other rival and main ally of China in the region. Despite a border ceasefire in 2021, Indo-Pakistani relations will remain strained in 2022 due to China’s presence in South Asia and the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, which will increase Pakistani influence in a country previously close to New Delhi. Additionally, China’s actions in the region will shape Washington’s thinking in pursuing its anti-China policy in Asia.

